Advocate Aurora Health to convert Pier 1 building at mall's edge into clinic

RACINE — Advocate Aurora Health has begun the permitting process to build a $7.25 million health clinic in the closing Pier 1 Imports store on the western edge of Regency Mall.

Earlier this month Pier 1 confirmed the Racine store, at 2621 S. Green Bay Road, will be one of up to 450 stores to be closed in a bankruptcy reorganization — nearly half of Pier 1’s 936 locations nationwide.

Pier 1 also announced it will cut up to 40 percent of its staff at its corporate headquarters in Fort Worth, Texas, as it tries to adapt to consumers’ online shopping habits. The company’s latest earnings report showed a 13.3 percent reduction in sales and a net loss of $59 million during the fourth quarter of last year.

Advocate Aurora said the new clinic in Racine “will provide more access to high-quality care for people in one of the fastest-growing residential and commercial areas in the state.” The Aurora Health Center in Racine will offer primary care and urgent care and onsite laboratory and x-ray services.