Advocate Aurora Health to convert Pier 1 building at mall's edge into clinic

RACINE — Advocate Aurora Health has begun the permitting process to build a $7.25 million health clinic in the closing Pier 1 Imports store on the western edge of Regency Mall.
Earlier this month Pier 1 confirmed the Racine store, at 2621 S. Green Bay Road, will be one of up to 450 stores to be closed in a bankruptcy reorganization — nearly half of Pier 1’s 936 locations nationwide.
Pier 1 also announced it will cut up to 40 percent of its staff at its corporate headquarters in Fort Worth, Texas, as it tries to adapt to consumers’ online shopping habits. The company’s latest earnings report showed a 13.3 percent reduction in sales and a net loss of $59 million during the fourth quarter of last year.
Advocate Aurora said the new clinic in Racine “will provide more access to high-quality care for people in one of the fastest-growing residential and commercial areas in the state.” The Aurora Health Center in Racine will offer primary care and urgent care and onsite laboratory and x-ray services.
Construction is scheduled to begin this spring, with the opening slated for fall. Once fully operational, the clinic will bring 20 new full-time jobs including three family practice providers and other clinical and administrative team members who will support the clinic. The health center is projected to see approximately 16,500 patient visits annually by the end of its fifth year.
This new clinic is part of a larger effort by Advocate Aurora Health to expand access to care in Racine County and surrounding areas. The organization said the clinic will operate in conjunction with the new $250 million Aurora Medical Center — a hospital, two clinics and a medical office building — under construction along Highway 20 near Interstate 94 in the Village of Mount Pleasant. Work also continues on another new $13 million clinic on Spring Street at Sunnyslope Drive in Mount Pleasant that is scheduled to open in March.
Mayor Mason responds
“We are excited that Advocate Aurora Health is making a commitment to serve our community,” Racine Mayor Cory Mason stated in response to Advocate Aurora starting the permitting for the new clinic near Regency Mall. “Their investment in the city provides new opportunities for our residents to access high-quality health care services.”
“We’re proud to continue in our effort to build a strong, vibrant community here in Racine County,” stated Lisa Just, president of Advocate Aurora Health’s East Corridor Patient Service Area.
About Advocate Aurora
Advocate Aurora Health is one of the 10 largest nonprofit, integrated health systems in the United States and a leading employer in the Midwest with more than 70,000 employees including more than 22,000 nurses and the region’s largest employed medical staff and home health organization. The system serves nearly 3 million patients annually in Illinois and Wisconsin across more than 500 sites of care.
Advocate Aurora is engaged in hundreds of clinical trials and research studies and is nationally recognized for its expertise in cardiology, neurosciences, oncology and pediatrics. The organization contributed $2.1 billion in charitable care and services to its communities in 2018.
