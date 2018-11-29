RACINE COUNTY — Advocate Aurora Health Thursday announced plans to raise its minimum wage, in three stages, to $15 per hour by early 2021.
The organization shared a letter from Kevin Brady, Advocate Aurora’s chief human resources officer, to employees. “Our purpose is to help people live well and that begins with our own team members,” he wrote.
“To that end, I’m pleased to share the news that Advocate Aurora Health is increasing our minimum wage to $15 per hour by early 2021, with plans calling for $13 per hour in mid-2019 and $14 per hour in early 2020.”
The current minimum wage is not uniform across all of Advocate Aurora and ranges from $11 to $13 per hour.
Advocate Aurora, whose health system stretches from northeastern Wisconsin to central Illinois, indicated the wage hikes will affect approximately 10,000 to 15,000 employees, or up to 21 percent of the workforce. That includes employees such as medical assistants, phlebotomists, certain technicians, who already earn slightly higher pay and would be expected to also get pay increases.
Food service and custodial workers are most likely to be directly affected by the minimum-wage increases, the organization indicated.
'An industry leader'
“As one of the largest not-for-profit employers in Illinois and Wisconsin, this decision aligns with our longstanding commitment to be market-competitive and remain a place that attracts and retains top talent,” Brady wrote. “Our goal is to be a destination employer where our team members feel valued, have opportunities for growth and connect with our values and purpose-driven culture.”
“We know that if our team members feel this is the best place to work, our patients will feel this is the best place to entrust their health and wellness,” Brady wrote.
“We are proud to be an industry leader in advancing minimum wage.”
Advocate Aurora Health was created by the merger, earlier this year, of Advocate Health Care and Aurora Health Care to become the 10th-largest nonprofit, integrated health system in the United States, with more than 70,000 employees. The system serves nearly 3 million patients annually in Illinois and Wisconsin across more than 500 sites of care.
In Racine County, Advocate Aurora’s medical facilities include Aurora Medical Center Burlington and a new, $83 million outpatient surgery center, also in the City of Burlington; and a large clinic at 8400 Washington Ave. in Mount Pleasant.
In May, the organization announced a $250 million plan to build a hospital with a full spectrum of emergency and inpatient services, two clinics and a medical office building on 96 acres off of Interstate 94, along Highway 20 in Mount Pleasant. Construction was slated to begin late this year with an expected opening in 2021.
These wages are all subsidized by our insurance and now again you all know why insurance cost are so ridiculously HIGH..
