RACINE — Advocate Aurora Health plans to begin work on a new $6.8 million health clinic in the City of Racine, part of a larger expansion in the greater Racine area.

The organization said the clinic will be built on the east side of South Green Bay Road, in the City of Racine near Regency Mall. The Aurora Health Center in Racine will offer primary care and urgent care, and onsite laboratory and X-ray services.

Scheduled to open in fall 2020, the clinic will bring 20 new full-time jobs to the City of Racine, including three family-practice providers and other clinical and administrative team members who will support the clinic. The health center is projected to see about 16,500 patient visits annually by the end of its fifth year.

Advocate Aurora said the future clinic “will provide more access to high-quality care for people in one of the fastest-growing residential and commercial areas in the state.”

The organization said the new clinic is part of a larger effort by Advocate Aurora Health to expand access to care in Racine County and surrounding areas. The clinic will operate in conjunction with the new Aurora Medical Center being built along Highway 20, near Interstate 94 in the Village of Mount Pleasant. Work also continues on another new clinic on Spring Street at Sunnyslope Drive in Mount Pleasant that is slated to open in the spring.

“On behalf of the City of Racine, we are happy to welcome Advocate Aurora Health to our community,” stated Racine Mayor Cory Mason. “Their investment shows a real commitment to the city, and we hope that we can create a strong and healthy partnership together to improve the lives of our residents. I look forward to seeing their proposed development.”

“We’re proud to contribute to building a strong, vibrant community we can all be proud of,” stated Lisa Just, president of Advocate Aurora Health’s East Corridor Patient Service Area.

“This new clinic and other facilities we’re building in Racine County will make health care easier and more convenient and help even more local residents live well.”

Michael "Mick" Burke covers business and the Village of Sturtevant. He is the proud father of two daughters and owner of a fantastic, although rug-chewing, German shepherd dog.

