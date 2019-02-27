MOUNT PLEASANT — Advocate Aurora Health has received Mount Pleasant Village Board approval to construct a medical center/hospital and medical office building at the northeast corner of Interstate 94 and Highway 20, a $228 million project.
The Mount Pleasant Village Board voted Monday evening to approve rezoning for a 198,000-square-foot medical center and 98,000-square-foot medical office building.
Advocate Aurora said the medical center will include 60 surgical and intensive care beds, four observation beds, five operating rooms and two procedure rooms. It will offer inpatient care, surgical services, an emergency department with intended level three trauma services, as well as many other ancillary services, including rehabilitation, imaging, laboratory and pharmacy.
The medical office building is set to house approximately 24 specialty providers, sports medicine, rehabilitation services and a conference center. Construction is likely to begin this summer after road construction is complete. Early 2022 is the targeted opening to patients.
“This approval is a significant step toward our plan to expand services and access to healthcare throughout this growing region,” stated Lisa Just, president of Advocate Aurora Health’s Racine Kenosha Lake Patient Service Area. “We are enthusiastic about making this $228 million investment and being a strong community partner.”
“We are pleased that Advocate Aurora is making this significant investment in our growing community,” stated Mount Pleasant Village Board President David DeGroot. “We look forward to having expanded access to cost-effective, high-quality care available to our residents.”
Advocate Aurora’s expansion plans in this region also include a recently approved primary care and urgent care center at the southwest intersection of Spring Street and Sunnyslope Drive. The organization will offer a variety of primary and specialty physician services and online access.
Advocate Aurora Health is the 10th-largest nonprofit, integrated health system in the United States and a leading employer in the Midwest with more than 70,000 employees including more than 22,000 nurses and the region’s largest employed medical staff and home health organization. The organization serves nearly 3 million patients annually in Illinois and Wisconsin across more than 500 sites of care.
Advocate Aurora is engaged in hundreds of clinical trials and research studies and is nationally recognized for its expertise in cardiology, neurosciences, oncology and pediatrics. The organization also contributed $2 billion in charitable care and services to its communities in 2016.
