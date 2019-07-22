FRANKSVILLE — A Texas-based construction company has bought Diamond Plaza, the Franksville office/retail center, and plans to open an office there.
ACT Construction of Lewisville, Texas, bought Diamond Plaza, 10009 Northwestern Ave., for $900,000 from a limited liability company based in Albuquerque, N.M.
ACT bought the plaza through a company it dubbed Rip Snorter Investments, LLC.
The center currently houses a Subway restaurant, Meraki Beauty Lounge and Jewelers Bench.
ACT does restaurant and retail work in 42 states, said C.J. Murray, general counsel for the company owned by his father, Joe Murray. ACT — named for the three Murray children, Amy, Christopher and Tonya — was established 35 years ago and has about 100 employees in total, C.J. said.
The firm has a local office at 1122 S. Airline Road with about six employees, Murray said. The local office primarily handles the retail projects, he said, and the Texas office handles the restaurant projects.
The company plans to build out one of the spaces at Diamond Plaza which has about 11,000 square feet in total, Murray said. When completed, that space of about 2,500 to 3,000 square feet will become the new Racine-area office with some key personnel to be based there.
ACT will not have a shop or any actual construction activities at the Diamond Plaza location, Murray said.
The company will continue its relationships with Diamond Plaza’s current tenants, Murray said and will be looking for additional ones to fill the other two vacancies.
