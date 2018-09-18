Subscribe for 17¢ / day

KENOSHA — The workshop “Tips on Accounting” will be held from 1 to 3 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 27, in the Orpheum Building at The O Co-Working Space, 5823 Sixth Ave., Kenosha.

Backyard Dream Studios/The O Co-working Space and the Wisconsin Small Business Development Center at the University of Wisconsin Parkside introduce “Tips at the O,” a series for tips on all things business. Lenay Johnson, owner of Better Bookkeeping, will present tips on accounting such as knowing your numbers as a business owner, and taking charge of your business financial life. Attendees will learn about different legal entities and whether to become a sole proprietorship, an LLC or a Corporation. Johnson will discuss different accounting programs and how those programs help make accounting easier and more accurate for a business. Tips for those who don’t like the financial side of a business will be included in the presentation.

For more information or to register, go to www.wisconsinsbdc.org/parkside/attend/workshops.

