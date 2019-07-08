RACINE — The transformation of 27 riverfront — or river view — acres near Downtown is on pause, in the interval between the area’s industrial past and its redevelopment into something new.
The area, all city-owned, includes land between Water Street and the river, and former industrial properties on the south side of Water Street and west side of Marquette Street.
Veit & Co. of the Minneapolis area has completed its deconstruction work, having dismantled:
- A sprawling former industrial building at 526 Marquette St. that once housed an indoor motocross track.
- A four-story former Case Plow Works building dating back to the late 1800s.
- Two massive former J.I. Case Co. buildings from the early 1900s.
- The buildings of the former Azarian Marina.
- Numerous outbuildings.
All that remains on the site are the remaining stacks of old-growth timbers from the Case buildings that have yet to be sold and trucked away for various reuses. The project began late last summer and involved the salvaging of huge amounts of lumber, timbers, Cream City bricks and a large amount of metal.
“It’s not a demolition project,” Steve Hosier, vice president of demolition for Veit, said last August. “We consider it dismantling and salvage. It’s more of a recycling effort than anything.”
Veit had been the low bidder, among eight companies that submitted bids, at $2,826,161.50. The city used a combination of Wisconsin Economic Development Corp. Idle Industrial Sites Grant money and intergovernmental revenue funds to pay for the work.
Amy Connolly, Racine’s city development director, said Veit met its May 31 deadline and “did a phenomenal job. They have been excellent partners to work with.”
About the timbers that are banded and awaiting hauling away, Connolly said there will be no financial penalty for them remaining there for now.
“Veit’s ability to be the lowest responsible bidder was because of their ability to recycle the materials,” she said. “We are happy to give them time to find a home for the timbers.”
Planning a new future
The overall vision for the newly cleared area, most of which has riverfront, is to offer it as a blank canvas for redevelopment. The plan also includes rebuilding the dilapidated waterfront structures and putting in a new public promenade along the river’s edge.
Last summer, the city engaged Graef and Perkins + Will to create a master redevelopment plan for the area. Graef proposed bringing together a multidisciplinary team that will define, design, and demonstrate a world-class urban waterfront for the site.
“As you know, we have experienced more development interest in the city, in the past two years, than we have in more than a generation,” Connolly recently said about the expected timing for releasing a master plan. “That has caused us to have to restructure our timelines. We expect planning to be finished in 2020, and building to begin in 2021.”
Although the city is not ready to market the area to developers until the master plan has been completed, Connolly said that “developers have inquired about our anticipated use of the site.”
New seawall, promenade
As for rebuilding the seawall and putting in the public promenade, Connolly said: “We expect to start seeing work on the seawall and promenade in late 2020. Design and planning is underway. There will then need to be a geotechnical study and engineering work done to make sure we can actually build the design. And then we can begin construction.”
Recently, she said, the Redevelopment Authority of Racine was awarded a $500,000 Brownfield Cleanup Grant from the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency. The grants are designed to help “assess, clean up and redevelop underutilized properties while protecting public health and the environment.”
Racine’s grant will allow the city to do “hot spot” removal of soil contamination at the Water Street site, Connolly said.
“With the help of this grant,” she said, “we will be able to prepare the site for residential use.”
Connolly announced on Friday that she is leaving her position with the city to take a new job in Texas.
