A multi-generational tradition of fall apple picking in Rochester

ROCHESTER — One of Racine County’s best-kept secrets is Ela Orchard, LLC, located a quarter-mile west of Downtown Rochester at 31308 Washington Ave. (Highway D).
The legacy Racine County apple orchard has been in the Ela Family since 1921, with the third and fourth generations of the family — Edwin and Wendy Ela, and Robert, Ben and Hannah Willard — continuing the family’s 99-year apple-growing tradition.
Co-owner Edwin Ela said the 15-acre, low-spray orchard grows more than 30 varieties of apples and five varieties of pears, many being old-fashioned “heritage” selections. The oldest trees in the orchard date back to the 1930s. The harvest season at Ela Orchard, depending on the variety of apple, runs from late July through October and occasionally into November.
Popular sellers, he noted, include Honeycrisp, Wealthy, Tolman Sweet, Golden Russet, Northern Spy, Duchess and Mocoun.
Weather challenges
“All in all it’s a promising crop,” Ela said of the ongoing 2020 harvest, noting that the weather-dependent orchard has had its share of both challenges and bounties this year.
“We had spring frost that eliminated some fruit, some trees were bare, but other trees that weren’t in bloom that night were overly-loaded,” Ela said. “It was a dry summer, so the size on our initial apples has been small, but we also notice that in dry years the flavor of the apples is enhanced. And with the rain that we’ve had recently, a lot of the growth of the apples has been exponential in the final weeks before harvesting.”
Ela said the family takes pride in its hands-on attention to detail, “sampling apples off the trees all the time” and “sorting every apple before we sell” to ensure its customers receive “the perfect apples.”
“We have the experience to pick them at the right time and we’re able to handle them from the time they’re in the tree to the time the customer takes them,” he said.
The end result, Ela contends, is a locally-grown apple that’s far superior to the typical supermarket apple that’s been picked, stored and shipped from neighboring Michigan or as far afield as Washington State.
Operations at Ela Orchard are basic — growing and selling apples and making freshly-pressed apple cider weekly on Wednesdays, with the first two pressings on Sept. 2 and Sept. 9 quickly selling out.
“We keep it simple,” Ela said of the family’s orchard operations, long advertised by word-of-mouth, a small sign along Hwy. D at the end of the orchard’s winding gravel being the only formal advertisement. “We keep it to the basics. We’ve been kind of low-key. A lot of people live in the area and don’t know we’re here.”
With apple-picking in full swing, a small painted sign at Ela’s “Apple Barn” alerts customers that “We are nearby & listening. Honk horn 3 times & we will come.”
Prime season
With so many different varieties of apples to choose from, customer sampling is a longstanding Ela Orchard tradition, where youngsters and the young-at-heart equally delight in feeding apple cores to the orchard goats.
The circa-1907 Apple Barn at Ela Orchard, opened for the season on Sept. 5, is currently open noon to 6 p.m. seven days a week. Following the end of daylight savings time on Nov. 1, hours will scale back to noon to 5 p.m. The Apple Barn will be open until the supply of apples is exhausted, somewhere between December and February.
Ela Orchard also sells at farmers’ markets in Greendale, Shorewood and Dane County.
For more information, go online to elaorchard.com or facebook.com/elaorchard, or call 262-534-2545 or 262-534-4531.
