RACINE — After renting offices and working from home for a year, Attorney David Patton, owner of Patton Law Office, purchased and renovated the building at 1636 Taylor Ave.

Patton and his wife, Tamara, worked with the Racine County Economic Development Corporation’s (RCEDC) finance team, Business Lending Partners (BLP), to access the capital needed for the purchase. Patton Law Office was such a young company; it did not qualify for most conventional commercial lending programs.

Wesley Walsh, BLP’s loan officer, said the company fit the criteria for one of its local Racine County loan programs because of the elements of job creation and community benefit.

“Patton Law Office was a newer business that did not have the capital to pursue traditional bank financing,” said Walsh. “We were able to access dollars from a privately funded loan program to help the Pattons purchase a great building within the community they serve.”

Patton has been practicing law since 2013, primarily assisting communities that have been historically underserved. According to their website, the firm specializes in criminal defense, child protection, sex crimes defense, domestic violence defense, drug crimes defense and child abuse defense. Patton said they take a holistic approach, focusing on the person, rather than just a case.

“We call ourselves a mission-driven law firm or a for-profit law firm with a non-profit heart,” said Patton. “If not for Business Lending Partners, we would not have been able to buy this building when we bought it.”

The Pattons celebrated the grand opening of their new location — in partnership with the City of Racine, Racine Area Manufacturers and Commerce, and Kenosha Area Business Alliance — by gathering members of the community for a ribbon-cutting ceremony.

“It’s moments like this that remind me of why I do what I do — seeing the results of our work,” said Walsh.

To learn more about BLP’s finance programs, go to blp504.org.