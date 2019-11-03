* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Arthur S. Rothschild, CFP is a vice president of Landaas & Company, LLC. The opinions expressed in this column are the author’s alone and do not necessarily reflect those of Landaas & Company, LLC. Your comments or suggestions for future articles are welcome at (800) 236-1096 or by email to arothschild@landaas.com.