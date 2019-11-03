As our regular readers are aware, four times a year I look back over the performance of the markets in the past quarter and provide insights into what happened and why. Reviewing what just happened, in the context of what is going on in the economy and the markets over a longer period of time, gives us perspective. Despite significant volatility, which has been the hallmark of the stock market over the past couple years, the third quarter ended with our stock markets holding onto their best year to date gains in over twenty years.
Just the facts
Gaining just 1%, the broadly diversified S & P 500 Average, which represents approximately 80% percent of the value of all domestic equities (stocks), and the storied Dow Jones Average of 30 major industrial companies, tied for first place in the quarter. Year to date the S & P still held the edge, up almost 19% while the Dow sported a respectable gain of over 15%. Next in line was the technology heavy NASDAQ (over-the-counter) Index, with a nominal loss but leading the domestic markets for the year, up almost 21%. Rock bottom for the quarter and the year fell to the Russell 2000 (small company) Index, losing almost 3% in the quarter, yet still up almost 13% for the year.
Generally, International and Global stocks and funds did worse than their purely domestic peers with most sporting small losses. And once again, with the Federal Reserve lowering interest rates twice in the quarter, bond funds did exceptionally well.
Quarter in perspective
You have free articles remaining.
Despite the exceptional year to date start, I don’t consider the third quarter to have been memorable. Our readers who are experienced investors may recall that as of the end of the third quarter last year the markets were finally sporting fairly significant gains which were followed by significant losses in the fourth quarter. As a matter of fact, this year has been a bit of a roller coaster ride with stocks doing quite well through April, losing ground in May, and then clawing back gains lost into June and then throughout the third quarter. In short, we are barely ahead of where we were at this time last year. Quite a ride, but we haven’t gone anywhere!
Advice today
Although it is impossible to predict the future, this year’s rising domestic stock and bond markets are telling us that there is still considerable uncertainty with respect to global trade and its impact on the domestic and global economies. What has become more certain is interest rate policy. In response to a weakening global economy, our Federal Reserve and central banks around the world have lowered interest rates and will likely continue to do so in order to stimulate economies that otherwise are showing signs of growing stress and weakness.
Experience teaches us that balance and diversification help provide stability in times like these in which market direction can change on the back of economic data points and global or political developments. For my money, I suggest staying the course, but proceeding cautiously with the expectation that like the weather, the markets can change dramatically at any point in time.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.