RACINE — The large residential redevelopment project next to the Sixth Street Bridge is on hold until a large sanitary sewer line can be relocated on the property early next year.
The housing development, called Tannery at the Edge of the River, is just the first phase of a set of residential projects planned by Inspired Real Estate Developers. They say their whole plan, for both sides of the Sixth Street bridge, will total approximately $55 million and about 335 new housing units.
In January the company announced plans to redevelop the 1230 Sixth St. building — originally a tannery and most recently the Gospel Lighthouse church — into about 53 housing units. Company co-owner Dona Myers said that three-story building is to be extended upward to four stories.
The plan also calls for a second building on the 3.8-acre property, one that will connect with the old tannery. Myers said it will have five stories along Racine Street, with a sixth story on the north end and two stories of in-building parking.
Both buildings are to be connected by a central elevator tower. Together, the existing and new buildings are projected to have about 130 apartments.
Demolition inside the former tannery has been completed, and it is ready for the installation of windows.
However, the project is currently on hold while certain aspects — notably a development agreement with the City of Racine — are completed and approved. As part of the agreement, the idea is for the city to pay to move a 39-inch sewer line that runs through the middle of the tannery property a line that Inspired discovered in about August.
It will be moved to the north end, Myers said, and the city will be given an easement over it. To this point, the city has had no easement, she said.
The line — which runs beneath the river on its way to that property from the west — needs to be buried 20 feet deep, Myers said. Keith Haas, the Racine Water and Wastewater Utility general manager, said it is an approximately $1 million job.
Myers expects the sewer line work to start soon after Jan. 1 and require about 90 to 120 days for completion.
As soon as it is completed, she said, actual construction work on the rest of the project will begin. Finishing out the existing structure will occur simultaneously with construction of the new building, but only after the elevator tower is built. All stairways inside the existing building have been taken out, Myers said.
The project calls for preserving five large cottonwood trees along the river in a park area, as well as an old boat launch as a tenant amenity.
More housing planned
Inspired has an even grander plan for the Sixth Street Bridge area. Myers said Inspired is buying another 94 feet immediately north of the existing property. On the additional land, Inspired plans to construct a building of at least five stories and about 180 apartment units for a total on the entire property of 309 units.
At some point, the interest of Myers and her business partner, Chuck Hanka, spread to the riverfront area south of the Sixth Street Bridge, as well as north. She said they have a contract to buy the former Hoffman Furniture building at 702 Racine St., which has been used for nothing but storage for numerous years, and a second, attached building on the same property. They also have a contract to buy 724 Racine St.
Inspired plans to remove a cinder block tower attached to the Hoffman building, add a floor to both buildings on the property and create about 25 two-story loft apartments there, Myers has said.
The developers have said their entire project will create about 335 new market-rate housing units.
Inspired’s model is to build housing and then sell it — either upon completion or when it reaches a certain occupancy percentage, according to the buyer’s wishes. Myers said Inspired has a joint venture partner in the project south of the bridge, private investors who want to own housing.
