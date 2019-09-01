Over long periods of time investing in the stock market has proven to be an effective way to accumulate wealth. But although we may think we have a good idea of what future earnings and interest rates will be and how those might affect stock prices, it is difficult if not impossible to predict whether our assumptions are correct and when precisely stocks will rise or fall.
For this reason, investors know that patience, focus and discipline are required for their long-term investment success. Market timing, moving in and out of investments on the assumption that we know when the markets will be going higher or lower, just doesn’t work. That has been proven time and time again.
Longest expansion in history
I recently had the pleasure of being interviewed by my friend and colleague, Joel Dresang, for inclusion in his outstanding article, Historic economic growth vs. long-term investing. In that article, Joel, with the help of my colleagues and myself, makes the point that although we are now in the longest economic expansion in U.S. history, that fact alone should not materially alter the way we invest today or for the future.
In fact, we are also in the longest bull market (sustained rise in stock prices without a 20 percent decline) in U.S. history. Again, although perhaps a reason for celebration, not one in and of itself for altering the composition of a well-thought-out investment plan.
China turbulence
As I am writing this article, in early August, stocks are selling off in response to our president’s threats of higher tariffs on goods imported from China as well as in response to a decline in the value of China’s currency. Until the president made his most recent tariff threats a week ago, after the Federal Reserve lowered their target for short term interest rates, stocks, for the year, were on an outstanding run, up over twenty percent for the year to date.
It is logical to assume that but for the threat of higher tariffs and China’s responses or anticipated responses, stocks would not be declining as rapidly as they have been last week and now today. Should you be concerned? Should you alter your investment mix because of these changes in trade policies and the markets?
Advice today
As I have mentioned repeatedly in these articles, I believe that investors should be knowledgeable about global trade and the impact that changing relationships between us and our trading partners can have on the domestic and global economies. Primarily because of the uncertainty with respect to the impact that tariffs and other trading restraints will have on global trade and corporate profits over time, further volatility should be expected. For this reason all investors should carefully assess their allocations to their fixed income and equity investments.
Cash and bonds and bond funds should continue to be held for safety and for meeting current obligations while, as always, equities (stocks and stock mutual funds) should be held for their long term benefits and growth. Balance, the right combination of these asset classes for each individual investor, is still the best tool I am aware of for staying afloat in these now turbulent waters.
