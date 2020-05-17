Investment Insights: What you should be thinking about investing today

Never in our lifetimes have we seen anything like the current coronavirus pandemic and how it has impacted our lives, our economy and our portfolios.
A few months back, in early March, I had written an article on the then emerging crisis, never imagining how significant it would become. Since then, the epidemic became a pandemic. Businesses, facilities and activities were shut down to slow the spread of this scourge and our stock and bond markets were rocked by significant declines. And then, without warning, and well short of the end of the pandemic, the markets bottomed and began moving higher.
And now, after the government has thrown trillions of dollars at business and individuals, although death tolls continue to mount, with economists still predicting further damage to the economy, businesses are beginning to reopen. Given the significance of the expected bad news to follow and with the markets having clawed back significant portions of the declines, one could reasonably ask: Is this a good time to get out before the next shoe drops?
Stay in the game
Time and time again I have seen investors who thought they could time the markets. Invariably they can’t. They usually get out at the wrong time and fail to get back in time to benefit from the oftentimes sudden surge higher. They hurt their long-term results by their actions and fail to appreciate the impact on their long-term returns. But getting out of something they don’t understand gives them peace of mind. At least they won’t have to worry about losing more.
A far better approach, especially in difficult times like these, is to compartmentalize our investments. We often talk about balance and diversification as ways to reduce and diversify risk. Compartmentalization is just another way to look at the same concepts. Simply put, it allows you to divide your portfolio into its component parts to gain a better understanding of each asset class. Rather than getting out, you dig into what you have and that allows you to stay in the game.
Advice today
Making money is easy when everything is going up. It’s when things get tough that we find out what we’re made of. I don’t expect things to get any easier for a while. Nor did I expect stocks to surge higher from their then bottom, March 23. And no one knows whether stocks will revisit that bottom or continue to lurch forward. And that’s the point. To prosper when stocks invariably move higher, we have to appreciate the risk they entail.
Over short periods they are prone to significant volatility. As leading indicators, they rise or fall when investors expect higher or lower earnings at some point in the future. Although we know that the economy will continue to weaken and corporate profits will fall in the months ahead, the stock market is looking beyond that to later this year or next when investors expect that things will be significantly better.
Fixed income, bonds and cash, are the compartments of your portfolio that you should rely on for peace of mind. If you’re looking for stability, watch these. Don’t let the markets knock you off balance.
Arthur S. Rothschild, CFP is a vice president of Landaas & Company, LLC.
