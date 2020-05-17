Investment Insights: What you should be thinking about investing today

A far better approach, especially in difficult times like these, is to compartmentalize our investments. We often talk about balance and diversification as ways to reduce and diversify risk. Compartmentalization is just another way to look at the same concepts. Simply put, it allows you to divide your portfolio into its component parts to gain a better understanding of each asset class. Rather than getting out, you dig into what you have and that allows you to stay in the game.

Advice today

Making money is easy when everything is going up. It’s when things get tough that we find out what we’re made of. I don’t expect things to get any easier for a while. Nor did I expect stocks to surge higher from their then bottom, March 23. And no one knows whether stocks will revisit that bottom or continue to lurch forward. And that’s the point. To prosper when stocks invariably move higher, we have to appreciate the risk they entail.

Over short periods they are prone to significant volatility. As leading indicators, they rise or fall when investors expect higher or lower earnings at some point in the future. Although we know that the economy will continue to weaken and corporate profits will fall in the months ahead, the stock market is looking beyond that to later this year or next when investors expect that things will be significantly better.

Fixed income, bonds and cash, are the compartments of your portfolio that you should rely on for peace of mind. If you’re looking for stability, watch these. Don’t let the markets knock you off balance.

Arthur S. Rothschild, CFP is a vice president of Landaas & Company, LLC.

