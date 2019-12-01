Investment Insights: Wall Street wisdom for the 21st Century

Over the course of the 25 years I have been writing this column I have commented on several occasions about how I feel woefully inadequate to do most projects around my home. Anything requiring technical expertise, be it fixing a toilet, replacing a ceiling fan or repairing just about anything that’s broken, I have to find someone with a particular skill or at least general skills to do the job. And whatever the skill required, whoever I select to do the job will do it better and quicker than I could have. That’s because they have the experience and the skills to get the job done. In short, they have been there and done that before. And likewise in investing, knowledge, skills and experience are the best teachers.

Although as an individual investor and investment professional, I have lived through two of the biggest market disturbances in history, the tech-wreck of 2000-2002 and the great recession of 2008-2009, no two time periods are ever the same and it always helps to find guideposts along the way to help us determine where we are and where we might be going.

Wall Street guideposts