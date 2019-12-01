Investment Insights: Wall Street wisdom for the 21st Century

Over the course of the 25 years I have been writing this column I have commented on several occasions about how I feel woefully inadequate to do most projects around my home. Anything requiring technical expertise, be it fixing a toilet, replacing a ceiling fan or repairing just about anything that’s broken, I have to find someone with a particular skill or at least general skills to do the job. And whatever the skill required, whoever I select to do the job will do it better and quicker than I could have. That’s because they have the experience and the skills to get the job done. In short, they have been there and done that before. And likewise in investing, knowledge, skills and experience are the best teachers.
Although as an individual investor and investment professional, I have lived through two of the biggest market disturbances in history, the tech-wreck of 2000-2002 and the great recession of 2008-2009, no two time periods are ever the same and it always helps to find guideposts along the way to help us determine where we are and where we might be going.
Wall Street guideposts
I will suggest to our readers that three Wall Street adages are useful in pointing us in the right direction and are also helpful as we monitor and maintain our portfolios for long term investment success. The first of those adages is “Don’t fight the Fed.” When the Federal Reserve is lowering interest rates and especially when they are able to stop lowering them after three consecutive reductions, stocks have generally done well.
The second saying is “Don’t fight the tape.” If stocks are moving higher, you will generally do well by staying on board the gravy train. And lastly, “A bull market climbs a wall of worry.” Once again, the markets this year have continued to rise despite significant headwinds caused by our still unresolved trade fight with China.
Advice today
Now approaching the end of what has been an exceptional year for most investors, I have to breathe a sigh of relief. I can honestly say, I didn’t see this one coming. Although perhaps I would have if I had paid more attention to the adages I referred you to above. Over long periods of time stocks do quite well. Specifically, even those who were invested through those two significant declines I referenced above, made more money staying invested through them. In sharp contrast, those who got out of the markets after they bottomed, haven’t done nearly as well.
Long term investors know that earnings and interest rates are the two biggest drivers of long term investment performance. With interest rates low and likely to remain so for the foreseeable future and with corporate profits holding up fairly well, the only fly in the ointment is the slowing of the global economy caused by uncertainties surrounding global trade.
If those uncertainties are resolved favorably for investors, corporate profits should continue to grow and stocks should be expected to move higher. Regardless, all investors will benefit from the smoother ride provided by well-balanced portfolios with generous portions of safer fixed income vehicles to cushion the blow in case positive expectations are not realized.
Arthur S. Rothschild, CFP is a vice president of Landaas & Company, LLC. The opinions expressed in this column are the author’s alone and do not necessarily reflect those of Landaas & Company, LLC. Your comments or suggestions for future articles are welcome at (800) 236-1096 or by email to arothschild@landaas.com.