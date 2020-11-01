Investment Insights: Third quarter 2020 investment review

As our regular readers are aware, four times a year I look back over the performance of the markets in the past quarter and provide insights into what happened and why. Reviewing what just happened, in the context of what is going on in the economy and the markets over a longer period of time, gives us perspective. In a year filled with events we will never forget, the third quarter, though positive, was relatively uneventful.
Just the facts
With a gain of 11% in the quarter and over 24% for the year-to-date, the technology heavy NASDAQ (over-the-counter) Index is by far the best performer of the major indexes. Second place went to the broadly diversified S&P 500, which represents approximately 80% of the value of all domestic equities (stocks), gaining over 8%, and up 4% for the year. The storied Dow Jones Industrial Average of 30 major industrial companies took third, gaining almost 8% though still down almost 3% for the year. And once again last place went to the Russell 2000 (small company) Index which gained almost 5% in the quarter but nonetheless is still down almost 10% for the year. These calculations are based upon statistics reported in The Wall Street Journal Oct. 1.
International and global stocks and funds also had solid gains for the quarter with international funds up almost 7% and global funds 8%. And likewise, bonds did well, with those in the riskier high-yield categories performing the best. Again noteworthy for the quarter, year-to-date and past 12 months was the significant disparity between the performance of more aggressive growth stocks versus their traditionally more conservative value counterparts. These figures are based upon data supplied by The Wall Street Journal, Oct. 5.
The quarter in perspective
Whereas the first quarter’s devastating losses were followed by tremendous gains in the second, this quarter had significantly less excitement. Stocks rose in July and August and peaked Sept. 2. However, with Congress failing to deliver on the promise of new relief, with case counts and deaths rising, stocks ended lower for the month.
Advice today
Suffice it is to say, we are in a much better place today than we were in late March. Nonetheless, we are not yet where we want to be economically and the way forward is dependent upon more success against the coronavirus and a resumption of more normal economic activity. Although many are concerned about the outcome of the upcoming elections, as I have written recently, stocks have historically risen over time regardless of who controls or fails to control Washington. Given how bad this year’s economy has been, it doesn’t take much to imagine how much better next year should be. Given the Federal Reserve’s commitment to providing significant support to the economy and the likelihood that Congress will eventually have to act to further prop it up, I wouldn’t want to bet against significant improvements in the months and years ahead. Add to that the likelihood of further progress on treatments and vaccines and it is reasonable to expect that at some point in time current uncertainties will be resolved and stocks will move higher.
Arthur S. Rothschild, CFP is a vice president of Landaas & Company, LLC. The opinions expressed in this column are the author’s alone and do not necessarily reflect those of Landaas & Company, LLC. Your comments or suggestions for future articles are welcome at (800) 236-1096 or by email to arothschild@landaas.com.
The business news you need
With a weekly newsletter looking back at local history.