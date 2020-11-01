Investment Insights: Third quarter 2020 investment review

The quarter in perspective

Advice today

Suffice it is to say, we are in a much better place today than we were in late March. Nonetheless, we are not yet where we want to be economically and the way forward is dependent upon more success against the coronavirus and a resumption of more normal economic activity. Although many are concerned about the outcome of the upcoming elections, as I have written recently, stocks have historically risen over time regardless of who controls or fails to control Washington. Given how bad this year’s economy has been, it doesn’t take much to imagine how much better next year should be. Given the Federal Reserve’s commitment to providing significant support to the economy and the likelihood that Congress will eventually have to act to further prop it up, I wouldn’t want to bet against significant improvements in the months and years ahead. Add to that the likelihood of further progress on treatments and vaccines and it is reasonable to expect that at some point in time current uncertainties will be resolved and stocks will move higher.