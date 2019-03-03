On a daily basis in my investment management practice I am giving advice to clients who have questions about what adjustments they should make to their portfolios. That advice is always provided in the context of the individual client’s personal goals, objectives and life-stage. And that advice is further influenced by the current economy and markets and my evaluation of the relative value of alternative investments and investment categories.
Markets and economy today
Over time, as I have written repeatedly, stocks rise when the economy is growing and interest rates are low. The past ten years have witnessed significant gains for stock and bond investors as the economy rose from the ashes of the Great Recession on the back of declining interest rates and rising corporate profits.
Although the domestic economy is still growing, with inflation under control and unemployment near historical lows, investor concerns have caused stocks as well as interest rates to fluctuate. Investors earned significant gains in 2017 as corporate profits rose and investors anticipated even greater gains to come from significantly higher corporate profits and lower corporate taxes in 2018 and beyond. Although the Federal Reserve raised short term interest rates twice in 2017, investors drove bond prices higher and interest rates correspondingly lower that year. In sharp contrast, in 2018, despite significantly higher corporate profits, investors drove stocks lower because of concerns about higher interest rates, the impact of unsettled trade policies and the potential for a recession. Bonds, likewise, performed relatively poorly in 2018.
Despite forecasts that growth of the global and domestic economies will be slowing this year, and despite predictions for slower growth in corporate profits, stocks have started the year off with significant gains. Bond investors, likewise, have also profited.
Tactical asset allocation
This is where I introduce the concept of Tactical Asset Allocation. Every minute of every day we are bombarded with information telling us what has happened and what will be. Stocks have either risen or fallen and will do one or the other in the days, weeks and months ahead. Bonds and cash are somewhat insulated from this type of speculation, but returns of both categories are influenced by economic and market factors.
Tactical Asset Allocation requires us to select assets appropriate for our objectives and to hold them for the achievement of those objectives, adjusting the mix as our objectives, life stage, needs, and their relative values change.
Advice today
Although the stock market is off to a good start in 2019, investors should pare their exposure to stocks to the extent that their allocation has moved beyond a comfortable level. I would recommend a sixty percent allocation as a maximum at this juncture. Although bonds are also off to a good start in 2019, I would recommend that investors continue to work on improving the quality of their bond holdings and reducing their duration so that they lose less should a recession materialize or should interest rates rise dramatically. Cash continues to be my favorite category for safety and reasonable returns. With money market and CD rates either side of 2 percent and no risk of market loss, cash sure helps me sleep better at night.
Arthur S. Rothschild, J.D., CPA, CFP is a vice president of Landaas & Company Investment Services. The opinions expressed in this column are the author’s alone and do not necessarily reflect those of Landaas & Company. Your comments or suggestions for future articles are welcome at 800-236-1096 or by email to arothschild@landaas.com.
