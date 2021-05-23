Investment Insights: Overcoming your fear of investing

Conversations I recently had with a new client have caused me to think deeply about what I do for a living and how I help my readers and clients cope with the often shifting winds on Wall Street. I am hopeful that the Investment Insights I derived from these thoughts and discussions will help you become better long-term investors.

A wall of worry

There are so many things we can worry about on any given day. Needless to say, the pandemic caused us to think about our personal health and safety and the health and safety of our loved ones. The financial constraints and market fluctuations stemming from lockdowns, restrictions and fears of conditions getting worse, also weighed heavily on many of us. And definitely the elections, campaign rhetoric, Jan. 6 insurrection and continuing political divides have been and continue to be disturbing. And we can’t lose sight of the fact that many are uncomfortable with our current president, just as many were uncomfortable with the last one.