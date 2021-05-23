Investment Insights: Overcoming your fear of investing

Conversations I recently had with a new client have caused me to think deeply about what I do for a living and how I help my readers and clients cope with the often shifting winds on Wall Street. I am hopeful that the Investment Insights I derived from these thoughts and discussions will help you become better long-term investors.
A wall of worry
There are so many things we can worry about on any given day. Needless to say, the pandemic caused us to think about our personal health and safety and the health and safety of our loved ones. The financial constraints and market fluctuations stemming from lockdowns, restrictions and fears of conditions getting worse, also weighed heavily on many of us. And definitely the elections, campaign rhetoric, Jan. 6 insurrection and continuing political divides have been and continue to be disturbing. And we can’t lose sight of the fact that many are uncomfortable with our current president, just as many were uncomfortable with the last one.
But the big worry for many who have watched the stock market rise higher and higher, is “when will everything collapse?” And this is a very rational and logical question. Our national debt continues to rise as our federal government has spent trillions of dollars of borrowed money to prop up a Covid-weakened economy, with politicians continuing to propose more spending, more debt and higher taxes. Yes, there is always something to worry about. Of course we should be concerned. And yes, it is possible that it might end badly.
Wise investing
Some of my earliest memories of what became a lifelong interest in investing were of listening to my grandfather’s conversations with his stockbroker as he bought and sold popular stocks in the middle of the last century. Among Grandpa’s many pieces of sound investment advice, my favorite was that “Little ships should stay close to the shore.” In short, one should never invest more than they can afford to lose. And if you don’t understand the potential risks as well as rewards of an investment, perhaps you shouldn’t get involved.
Advice today
Needless to say, those who have been invested in properly-constructed and well-diversified portfolios have done very well over the past several years. Others have gotten “lucky” and done well speculating on “hot stocks” and cryptocurrencies. Long-term investors should be very well aware of the risks they are taking on a daily basis. Although they can reduce that risk through diversification and balance, the risks remain.
But those very risks and the worries we have to overcome provide us with the opportunities for higher returns over time as we climb those “walls of worry.” Long-term investment success, steering that “little ship” safely into the ports of our dreams, comes to those with the discipline to stay in the game “when the going gets tough.”
Disciplined investors expect investment success because they have either had significant success over time or are confident they will achieve it. Not wishing any harm to those who speculate, successful investors should definitely wave to them as they pass them while guiding their portfolios into safe harbors along the way.
Arthur S. Rothschild, CFP is a vice president of Landaas & Company, LLC. The opinions expressed in this column are the author’s alone and do not necessarily reflect those of Landaas & Company, LLC. Your comments or suggestions for future articles are welcome at (800) 236-1096 or by email to arothschild@landaas.com.