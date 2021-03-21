Investment Insights: Fundamentals of investing in 2021

Lest we forget, a year ago at this time we were just beginning to hear about a virus from China which was then spreading in Europe. Even as we were starting to hear about cases in the United States, we couldn’t then have imagined the pandemic that was going to change our way of life and take the lives of hundreds of thousands of Americans. Nor could we then have imagined the 35% decline in the S&P 500 which ensued and the resurgence of that broad stock market index (representing 80% of the value of all stocks on U.S. stock exchanges) and significant gains over the months that followed.