Investment Insights: Fundamentals of investing in 2021

Lest we forget, a year ago at this time we were just beginning to hear about a virus from China which was then spreading in Europe. Even as we were starting to hear about cases in the United States, we couldn’t then have imagined the pandemic that was going to change our way of life and take the lives of hundreds of thousands of Americans. Nor could we then have imagined the 35% decline in the S&P 500 which ensued and the resurgence of that broad stock market index (representing 80% of the value of all stocks on U.S. stock exchanges) and significant gains over the months that followed.
Investing versus speculating
Although stocks this year, just like they had done the year before, moved higher the first few weeks of the year, their gains evaporated in late January as repeated headlines called attention to the damage being done to large hedge fund investors by traders on apps like Robinhood buying stocks like GameStop and AMC. Although the nuances of speculative trading are hard to briefly explain, the short story is that influential commentators, on message boards like Reddit, encouraged investors to buy stocks that major investors thought were overpriced. The theory was that their buying would drive the targeted stock prices higher, forcing those who had sold the stocks without owning them (shorted the stocks) to buy the stocks at even higher prices to reduce losses they were then incurring.
This in turn would drive the targeted stocks’ values even higher. It worked, for a while. And then it didn’t, as the tables turned and these artificially inflated stocks came tumbling down. Yes, some people made significant amounts of money. And others lost significant amounts of money. But this type of speculative activity is not investing. As fate would have it, once the speculative stocks deflated, stocks of other companies, that had better long-term prospects, moved higher. Perhaps the speculative activity had brought more attention to the potential long-term benefits of owning stocks in companies with better long-term economic potential.
Moving along
The fact of the matter is that questions are always being raised about whether stocks are fairly valued, undervalued or overpriced. Intelligent investors can appropriately debate this question and reasonable minds can disagree as to what might happen to the price of any particular stock, bond, asset or asset class at any point in time. Generally speaking, however, experienced long-term investors and investment advisors tend to recommend that the best course of action is to develop long-term investment and spending plans that expose them to a variety of investments in different asset classes that will move up and down at different times but together provide relatively steady returns over time.
Advice today
None of us knows what will happen on any given day on Wall Street. But I believe that significant additional spending anticipated from Congress will help the economy recover more quickly from the pandemic-induced recession. If all goes well, more vaccinations here and around the world should result in the continued resurgence of economic activity. Assuming interest rates remain low, that should result in higher stock prices for well-positioned long-term investors.
Arthur S. Rothschild, CFP is a vice president of Landaas & Company, LLC. The opinions expressed in this column are the author’s alone and do not necessarily reflect those of Landaas & Company, LLC. Your comments or suggestions for future articles are welcome at (800) 236-1096 or by email to arothschild@landaas.com.