Investment Insights: Achieving financial independence

In the decades I have been writing this column and serving in my professional capacity as an investment adviser, I have determined that there are behaviors that make some successful and others unsuccessful in achieving financial independence. In today’s column I will share a few insights into strategies that might benefit you on your path to investment success.
Establish goals
The most successful individuals I work with share one common trait: Discipline. They know that to have enough money to live off of in the future they have to set something aside today. Whether or not they budget, they spend wisely, live within their means and always put money away on a regular systematic basis. They take a disciplined approach to accumulating wealth.
Part of that discipline is to determine whether there are any tax-advantaged ways, such as 401(k) and other plans, for them to accumulate and to take advantage of those opportunities. Those with additional funds available, who otherwise qualify, utilize Traditional IRA’s and Roth IRA’s for additional tax-advantaged accumulation. And those with even more money to invest systematically add to mutual funds or other vehicles on a regular monthly basis.
The sooner one begins to accumulate, the more they can expect to have available in retirement or to accomplish other goals and objectives prior to that stage in their lives.
Investment strategy
Once you become a successful accumulator, your next objective should be to become a successful investor. So here is my advice: Learn about different asset classes and how they can be used to enhance your long term investment success and then develop and maintain your portfolios by combining investments from each, as appropriate. From my perspective, there are only four investment categories for you to consider. I will briefly discuss each of them.
The safest investment category is cash. Simply put, this is money in the bank or in other extremely safe places like money market mutual funds or cash value life insurance. This is money you can always get back with a very modest return. Next up is real estate. Although there are individuals with portfolios of investment real estate, my house is enough real estate for me, so I’m not adding to that category.
Then there are bonds and bond funds. As bonds are loans to companies or governments, they should be much safer than stocks. But be careful here, bonds and bond funds can be safe or risky, depending on how they or the bonds they invest in are rated. And last but not least, there are stocks and stock mutual funds. Stocks are ownership interests in corporations. When you buy them or the funds that invest in them you are acquiring a part of a business or businesses and will win or lose as the businesses are successful or fail.
Advice today
The best way to achieve financial independence is to accumulate and invest wisely in furtherance of your goals and objectives. Disciplined accumulation and appropriate balance and diversification should enable you to stay on course for the long haul regardless of market winds causing turbulence as you sail toward your retirement or other intermediate destinations.
Arthur S. Rothschild, CFP is a vice president of Landaas & Company, LLC. The opinions expressed in this column are the author’s alone and do not necessarily reflect those of Landaas & Company, LLC. Your comments or suggestions for future articles are welcome at 800-236-1096 or by email to arothschild@landaas.com.