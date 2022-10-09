Industry 4.0 expert Hessman to speak at Carthage College

KENOSHA — The Carthage College Business and Professional Coalition will launch its 2022-23 luncheon series Thursday, Oct. 27, with a talk by manufacturing and tech expert Travis Hessman focusing on artificial intelligence in light industrial manufacturing.

Part futurist and part manufacturing tech geek, Hessman built his career reporting on the rise of the new digital manufacturing revolution. His 18-year history as editor-in-chief of trade publications Industry Week and New Equipment Design magazines places him at the vanguard of the Industry 4.0 revolution.

As vice president of content at Endeavor Media, Hessman offers a unique perspective that matches his high-tech energy with insights from his daily contact with some of the world’s most successful and innovative manufacturers about real-life implementations, applications, and strategies for digital transformation success.

This free event begins with a luncheon at 11:30 a.m., followed by the program at noon. To register, go to carthage.edu/businesscoalition.