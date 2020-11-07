Groundbreaking marks new business development in Waterford, could bring $22 million in investment

The Dollar General will be the first-ever dollar store in the Village of Waterford, the plans for which have been approved by the village. Performance Marine will use the site for showroom, retail space and shop space but plans have not yet been approved by the village. Tezlaff Storage LLC will bring more self-storage units to the area and plans were approved.

But those three businesses will most likely not be all the Mercury Business Park contains: the village is currently reviewing plans for Preferred Marine boat repair, O’Reilly Auto Parts, Rebel Tackle, Pink Dumpster Recycling Center and Rocks Development.

North of The Equitable Bank, on the west side of Highway 36, a new building is almost ready for housing trade businesses in warehouse space. This structure is set to be a part of a four-building development known as the ADI Business Park.

The second building is expected to begin construction sometime this month, after tenants move into the first building by Nov. 15.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

The business news you need With a weekly newsletter looking back at local history. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.