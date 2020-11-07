Groundbreaking marks new business development in Waterford, could bring $22 million in investment

WATERFORD — After a postponed September date, Mercury Business Park’s official groundbreaking was Wednesday.
The groundbreaking, held at a site of the 54-acre park, was along Highway 36, across from the relatively new Dairy Queen, 330 S. 6th St.
“When this site is complete, we anticipate somewhere between $17 and $22 million in investment,” Waterford Village Administrator Zeke Jackson said.
The Village of Waterford’s plan for the area near the intersection at Highway 36 (Milwaukee Avenue) and Highway 20 (Beck Drive) is to develop a larger area, named Tax Increment District 3. TID 3 also consists of the vacant properties near the Runzheimer development and the areas surrounding The Equitable Bank as well as across the street.
At the groundbreaking ceremony, Village President Don Houston, Village Trustees Adam Jaskie and Bob Nash, Village Public Works and Utilities Supervisor Rick Huening, Village Public Works and Utilities Committee Member Fred Koeller, Norway Town Chair Jean Jacobson, Waterford High School Superintendent Luke Francois, Waterford School District Administrator Ed Brzinski and Preferred Marine Owner Joe Schwartz dug into the ground as Jackson stood with a poster of the development.
Support Local Journalism
The Mercury Development site is expected to eventually house a Dollar General, a Tezlaff Storage facility and Performance Marine of Burlington.
The Dollar General will be the first-ever dollar store in the Village of Waterford, the plans for which have been approved by the village. Performance Marine will use the site for showroom, retail space and shop space but plans have not yet been approved by the village. Tezlaff Storage LLC will bring more self-storage units to the area and plans were approved.
But those three businesses will most likely not be all the Mercury Business Park contains: the village is currently reviewing plans for Preferred Marine boat repair, O’Reilly Auto Parts, Rebel Tackle, Pink Dumpster Recycling Center and Rocks Development.
North of The Equitable Bank, on the west side of Highway 36, a new building is almost ready for housing trade businesses in warehouse space. This structure is set to be a part of a four-building development known as the ADI Business Park.
The second building is expected to begin construction sometime this month, after tenants move into the first building by Nov. 15.
Waterford Union High School new addition
Waterford Union High School fitness center
Waterford Union High School fitness center
Waterford Union High School studio space
Waterford Union High School residential kitchen
Waterford Union High School industrial kitchen
Waterford Union High School industrial kitchen
Waterford Union High School new classroom
Waterford Union High School athletics office
Waterford Union High School attendance office
Waterford Union High School agricultural center
Waterford Union High School agricultural center 2
Waterford Union High School greenhouse
Fox River Middle School front
Fox River Middle School lunchroom
Fox River Middle School fitness center
Fox River Middle School gym
Fox River Middle School art room
Fox River Middle School calming room
Fox River Middle School project space
Fox River Middle School map
Fox River Middle School collaborative space
Fox River Middle School eighth-grade science
Fox River Middle School kitchen
Fox River Middle School makerspace
Fox River Middle School "The Perch"
The business news you need
With a weekly newsletter looking back at local history.