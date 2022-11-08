Gateway to host apprenticeship open house

STURTEVANT — Gateway Technical College will host an apprenticeship open house for businesses looking for skilled workers as well as job-seekers interested in entering a career in the trades from 3 to 7 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 15, at Gateway’s SC Johnson iMET Center, 2320 Renaissance Blvd.

Attendees can ask experts questions on apprenticeships, meet apprentices, attend a business and recruiting expo and talk to companies that have apprenticeship programs. There will also be skills demonstrations and hands-on robotics, welding and computer numeric control activities in Gateway’s Fab Lab.

For more information, contact Gateway’s Apprenticeship Department at 262-564-2954 or email apprenticeship@gtc.edu.