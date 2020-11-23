Foxconn neither confirms nor denies report it will build servers for Google in Mount Pleasant

Claude Lois, Foxconn project director for the Village of Mount Pleasant, confirmed to a City of Racine commission last week that the Gen 6 plans are "on hold" at least until the COVID-19 pandemic is over.

As of 4 p.m. Monday, Google had yet to reply to a request for comment from The Journal Times.

Moving production out of China

According to Bloomberg's reporting, Foxconn is looking "to diversify" its business partners, since half of the Taiwanese company's revenue comes from Apple. Also according to Bloomberg, the Taiwanese company is rushing to get manufacturing roots planted in the U.S. "as Washington ramps up scrutiny over a largely Chinese-focused global electronics supply chain."

Foxconn is the largest private employer in China, with an estimated 1.3 million employees as of 2018.