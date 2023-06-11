BURLINGTON — The Racine County Economic Development Corp. (RCEDC) will present "Empowering Small Businesses: A Business Growth Solutions Event" from 3 to 5 p.m. Thursday, June 15, at Veterans Terrace, 589 Milwaukee Ave.

This event will provide relevant insights and share resources to entrepreneurs, business owners, commercial lenders, community leaders and real estate professionals.

Panelists include Becky McClelland, Burlington Market president for Community State Bank; Wesley Walsh, loan officer with Business Lending Partners; Melissa Smith, Buzzed Wine Bar owner; Tammie Begotka, Waterford Stillhouse co-owner; and Donna Mosca, Enlightened Living Center co-founder.

"Our goal is to empower small businesses by providing them with the knowledge and tools necessary for growth," said McClelland.

There will be networking opportunities. Food will be served and attendees will receive one drink ticket. To register for the free event, go to rcedc.org/empowering-small-businesses.