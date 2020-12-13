Educators Credit Union deposits record $4.27M into Member Loyalty accounts

MOUNT PLEASANT — Christmas arrived early this year for more than 132,000 Member Loyalty reward program participants at Educators Credit Union, as the member-owned, not-for-profit financial cooperative deposited more than $4.27 million into their accounts.

Founded in 1937 as the Racine Teachers’ Credit Union and today encompassing more than 200,000 members, membership in Mount Pleasant-based Educators Credit Union is open to anyone who lives or works in Dane, Green, Jefferson, Kenosha, Milwaukee, Ozaukee, Racine, Rock, Walworth, Washington or Waukesha Counties, with 24 branches in Racine, Kenosha, Walworth, Milwaukee, Waukesha, Washington and Rock County.

Racine County branches of Educators Credit Union are located at 3525 Rapids Drive, Racine; 1400 N. Newman Road, Mount Pleasant; 1300 90th St., Sturtevant; and 448 Falcon Ridge, Burlington.

Participants in Educators Credit Union’s Member Loyalty rewards program build a reward in the program by having an active account each month. Once the member unlocked their account, they build their year-end rewards. In all, members could earn a total of $165 with the Member Loyalty program.