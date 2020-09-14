D’Acquisto sells dealership to old friend, cribbage rival Porcaro

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Racine's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

RACINE — Mark Porcaro and Frank D’Acquisto, two of the Racine area’s longest tenured car dealers, have been friends for decades. Now, for the first time, one of them will be the other’s boss.

After a 14-year run, D’Acquisto has sold all of the inventory and assets of D’Acquisto Motors to Porcaro. D’Acquisto Motors opened in 2006 and won multiple Best of Racine awards during its lifespan at the corner of Washington Avenue and Lathrop Avenue.

Although Porcaro has a few years on D’Acquisto — and even each claims to be the better cribbage player — Porcaro said he won’t be able to think of himself as D’Acquisto’s boss.

“We’ve been friends for like 40 years. We started in the car business together,” Porcaro said.

Porcaro helped D’Acquisto get going decades ago, with D’Acquisto stating that Porcaro “mentored me in the business” when he first went out on his own.