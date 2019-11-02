Leadership Racine, a program of Racine Area Manufacturers and Commerce (RAMAC), has been going strong in the Racine community for more than 20 years. The Leadership Racine program recruits promising leaders and helps prepare them for positions on community committees and boards. Leadership Racine’s mission is to build community trusteeship through the development of strong, diverse and knowledgeable leaders.
With 580 graduates since 1999, in September RAMAC welcomed its 22nd Leadership Racine program class. The program year starts with a two-day orientation. From there, participants meet one day a month, October through May, to focus on a wide variety of Racine’s local and regional issues including the economy, education, arts and culture, human services and government.
In addition to the monthly sessions, the class is broken into smaller teams to work on projects with a nonprofit agency to increase their awareness of community issues, initiate change, and to develop participants’ project management, team, and presentation skills.
Class of 2020
This year’s Leadership Racine class is made up of 22 people from diverse backgrounds and from all business facets, both for profit and not-for-profit. They are diverse in age, race, education level, level of community awareness and leadership skills level. During the nine-month program, they will be trained to become leaders for boards, commissions, committees or even running for public office. They will be better prepared to play a role of servant leadership to the Racine community.
Welcome the Leadership Racine Class of 2020 to this journey. They will learn the true meaning of community trusteeship, and after the nine months of skills development, they will join fellow alumni doing great things within our community helping it stay strong and moving forward.
Community participation
RAMAC is proud of this long standing program and the positive outcomes that continue as the participants bring their skills to the community.
A few examples of what alumni of the Leadership Racine program are doing include sitting on boards for River Bend Nature Center, 4th Fest of Greater Racine, Over Our Head Players, Bethany Apartments, NAACP-Racine Branch, Racine Friendship Clubhouse and the HOPES Center. There are also program alumni who are City of Racine alderman, both past and present, and many who sit on municipal committees and commissions.
