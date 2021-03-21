Carthage to host virtual event with Froedtert Health president and CEO

KENOSHA — The Carthage College Business and Professional Coalition will welcome Catherine Jacobson, president and CEO of Froedtert Health, for a virtual engagement at noon Tuesday, March 30. Jacobson will discuss the pandemic’s effect on our region and how industry leaders are approaching the future of healthcare.

“Catherine Jacobson is a visionary leader with a profound understanding of the strategic future of healthcare,” said John Swallow, Carthage president. “We are fortunate indeed for her leadership, for the health of our region — and of our communities — will be stronger for it.”

Jacobson was recently named by Modern Healthcare as one of the Top 25 Women Leaders in Healthcare in 2021. She was also named one of the 100 most influential people in healthcare in 2019 by Modern Healthcare and a Woman of Influence by the Milwaukee Business Journal in 2013.

“We are delighted to have Mrs. Jacobson share her insights on the important role that health systems play in building a strong, vibrant local economy,” said Bob Lee, Jr., who serves as chair of the Coalition’s Steering Committee and is the president of Lee Mechanical.