Carthage to host supply chain panel

KENOSHA — Carthage College’s Business and Professional Coalition will present its final event of the year, “Trust and Demand: A Panel Discussion on the Supply Chain Crisis.”

Mark Mrowiec, Carthage professor of management and marketing, will chair a panel of logistics and supply chain executives who will discuss how our economy got here, the current situation and the changing nature of the supply-demand relationship.

“This is a great opportunity for business students to learn more about supply chain, for businesses to learn how to navigate these challenges and for everyone to hear how supply chain issues impact you as a consumer,” said Mrowiec.

Panelists include:

Steven Bauer, senior vice president at HARIBO

Ahmed El Gabry, COO of Maesa

Glenn Quaiver, vice president of distribution for ULINE

Patrick Simmons, vice president of transportation for Tyson Foods

Doug Voss, professor of logistics and supply chain management at the University of Central Arkansas

With their combined expertise across a wide range of industries, including trucking, packaging and refrigerated and perishable transportation, the panel is poised to illuminate the dramatic changes impacting the supply chain for the past two years.

The panel discussion and luncheon will be held at noon Thursday, May 5, at Carthage College’s Todd Wehr Center in the Jockey Rooms, 2001 Alford Park Drive. Doors open at 11:30 a.m. There is no fee but registration is required. Go to carthage.edu/community/business-professional-coalition/news-events/upcoming-event.

A web recording will be made available for registrants who are not able to attend in person. For questions or for more information, contact Amber Morgan at amorgan6@carthage.edu.

