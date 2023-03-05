KENOSHA — Active and aspiring health care professionals are invited to attend Carthage College’s first Excellence in Healthcare Practice event on Thursday, March 9.

This free educational session will take place from 6:30 to 8 p.m. in the Todd Wehr Center’s Jockey rooms on campus, 2001 Alford Park Drive. In an effort to create healthier individuals, families and communities, the event will feature a presentation by Professor Jim Padilla and a patient safety training activity.

Alongside his work as founding dean of Carthage’s School of Business and Economics, Padilla is a longtime patient safety advocate. He serves on the board of the Nursing Alliance for Quality Care and the Guideline Advisory Board for the Association of periOperative Registered Nurses.

The training activity is based on TeamSTEPPS, a set of tools developed by the federal Agency for Healthcare Research and Quality. To improve patient outcomes, these strategies emphasize communication and teamwork among health care workers.

A Zoom link is available upon request for those who prefer to attend virtually. To register, visit carthage.edu/excellence-in-healthcare.