The first few months of the year have economists looking deeply into their crystal balls. What will 2020 bring? How will trends, trade and world events impact the economy?

The year’s outlook is extremely important for the agriculture industry, which is largely tied to the global economy. An eye toward the future can help farmers make the best possible plan for production and marketing.

The 2020 Wisconsin Agricultural Outlook Forum helped shed some light on the prospects of the agricultural industry this year. Initial indicators show it will likely be better than 2019, a year most farmers would rather forget due to trade uncertainties and unfavorable weather conditions during planting and harvesting.

Highlights from the forum point to indicators of strength in some sectors and a mixed outlook in others.

Farm income

Paul Mitchell, UW-Madison ag economist and director of the Renk Agribusiness Institute, indicated that 2020 costs for inputs like fuel and fertilizer will likely hold steady or decline slightly which would help farm income. Wisconsin land values are holding steady and may tick up a bit, which would have a positive impact on farm balance sheets.