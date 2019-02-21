Study: State most reliant on property taxes
MADISON — A new report says Wisconsin's municipalities rely on property taxes far more than most states.
The Wisconsin Policy Forum released a study Thursday that says the state's municipalities received about 42 percent of their revenue from property taxes. The nonpartisan research group says the national average totals around 23 percent.
The report ranks Wisconsin seventh in the country and top in the Midwest for its reliance on property taxes.
The findings also show Wisconsin's property tax caps appear to be tighter than states as reliant on the revenue.
The group's president, Rob Henken, says Wisconsin is starting to see unintended consequences from the property tax caps, such as rising debt and increased use of wheel taxes.
Local governments have limited options for raising funds when needed.
Retirement planning workshop offered Tuesday
RACINE — As part of America Saves Week 2019, scheduled for Feb. 25–March 2, Wisconsin Women’s Business Initiative Corp. is planning a free financial education workshop, in partnership with the Racine Public Library. The workshop, Retirement Planning 101, is scheduled to take place from 1– 2:30 p.m. Tuesday at the library, 75 Seventh St.
WWBIC is an economic development corporation. Its primary focus is on women, people of color and low-income individuals, providing direct lending and access to capital, business education, one-on-one technical business assistance and education to increase financial capability. Since 1987, WWBIC has lent over $64 million in micro- and small-business loans with a current loan portfolio of $20 million and nearly 500 active borrowers.
For savings tips and additional resources, follow the Wisconsin Saves social media pages at @Wisconsin Saves on Facebook and Twitter.
