Sarah Busey shot a 5-over-par 77 and was in a tie for 93rd place after the first round of the 119th U.S. Women’s Amateur Monday at the Old Waverly Golf Club in West Point Miss.

The 2017 St. Catherine’s High School graduate, who won the WIAA Division 2 state championship as a senior, is entering her junior year Santa Clara University in California.

Earlier this summer, Busey defended her Wisconsin State Golf Association Match Play title and won the Wisconsin State Amateur Championship.

Andrea Lee of Hermosa Beach, Calif., the No. 2 player in the Women’s Amateur Golf Ranking and a Stanford University senior; and Michaela Morard, of Huntsville, Ala., each had 67s to share the lead after the first round.

