Busch secures 100th victory

Kyle Busch raced to his 100th career Xfinity Series victory Saturday at Nashville Superspeedway, where he won for the fourth time.
Busch won in the Xfinity Series in 2009 and the Truck Series in 2010 and 2011, but the track closed the year he won his last race. The speedway re-opened this weekend and hosted its first Cup race Sunday.
Busch led seven times for 123 laps and beat Justin Allgaier in overtime for his third victory in three Xfinity races this season. His 100th win in his 360th career start is a nearly 28% winning percentage.
“I remember growing up as a kid watching Mark Martin win every week and wondering, ‘Can anybody beat this guy?’ And that was 49 wins,” Busch said. “So I just can't fathom, right now myself, what 100 really means. It's certainly something I will look back on once all is said and done and I'm in a rocking chair somewhere.”
It might be all said and done after two more Xfinity Series races. Busch doesn't think Joe Gibbs Racing has sold any Xfinity races yet for him in 2022 and so this year could be his last running his allowed five events a season.
“Why? Did you hear the crowd? Nobody likes me,” Busch said. “I get beat up, whether it is the fans or (media), like ‘Why am I doing it? What am I doing it for? Why am I beating on the little guys?’ I love winning. If I can't win on the Cup side, hell, I may quit that and come back and run Xfinity full time.”
NASCAR only allows Cup drivers to compete in five Xfinity and five Truck Series races a year and Busch uses all his starts. NASCAR first set the limit at 10 races in 2017, cut it to seven in 2018 and then five last year.
“If you look back on the last 10 years, with all the limitations, I mean hell, I probably could have made that number 150 by now, 160, 70, whatever,” Busch said. “But with everything that went down and only been able to run five a year, it's 100 now.”
Busch and Allgaier had a spirited late battle and swapped the lead six times in the final 49 laps. As the crowd booed him after he collected the checkered flag, he thanked his “Rowdy Nation” supporters and mocked the haters.
“I saw a lot of you standing up when Allgaier took the lead,” Busch told the crowd, “and then a lot of you sat back down when I took the lead."
Busch was vilified by fans in 2009 for smashing the winner's Gibson guitar trophy in victory lane and he playfully pretended he was going to do it again while celebrating NASCAR's re-opening. But after lifting the Gibson over his head, he instead pretended to play it like a rock star.
Allgaier finished second and was followed by Harrison Burton, Josh Berry and AJ Allmendinger.
Reigning Xfinity Series champion retained a 90-point lead over Allmendinger in the standings despite crashing and finishing 32nd.
“Every time we get up to a 100-point points lead, we end up getting wrecked,” Cindric said. "It’s frustrating, but that’s racing. There’s nothing you can do.”
Qatar will require spectators at the 2022 World Cup to have received coronavirus vaccines to get into games, the government has announced.
Prime Minister Sheikh Khalid bin Khalifa bin Abdulaziz Al Thani told Qatar newspaper editors that the Gulf nation is trying to secure a million vaccine doses to immunize fans wanting to watch the tournament.
“When the date of the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 comes, most countries of the world will have vaccinated and immunized their citizens," Sheikh Khalid was quoted as saying by state media on Sunday. “Due to the possibility that some countries will not be able to vaccinate all their citizens, Qatar will not allow fans to enter stadiums without receiving a full vaccination against the virus.”
Qatar has recorded 585 deaths and 220,800 cases during the pandemic. The Middle East's first World Cup is due to start Nov. 21, 2022.
• Hungary may play its final group game at the European Championship in a stadium lit up in rainbow colors.
Munich Mayor Dieter Reiter said Sunday he was going to write to UEFA to ask for permission for Germany’s stadium to be lit up with the colors as a sign against homophobia and intolerance when the team plays Hungary on Wednesday.
“This is an important sign of tolerance and equality,” Reiter told news agency dpa.
Munich’s city council had already called for the stadium to be lit in rainbow colors for the final Euro 2020 group game to protest a law passed by Hungarian lawmakers on Tuesday that prohibits sharing with minors any content portraying homosexuality or sex reassignment. The law has been denounced as anti-LGBT discrimination by human rights groups.
“It is important for the state capital Munich to set a visible sign of solidarity with the LGBTI community in Hungary, which is suffering from the current stricter homophobic and transphobic legislation of the Hungarian government,” the Munich council said in its application.
UEFA, as organizers of the event, will have the final say.
The Munich city council accused Hungary “of following the example of Russia’s homophobic and transphobic legislation."
"This legislation represents a new mark in the invisibility and disenfranchisement of lesbians, gays, bisexual, transgender and intersex people (LGBTI) and adds to the systematic restriction of the rule of law and fundamental freedoms that have been practiced for years in Hungary,” the council said.
Germany goalkeeper Manuel Neuer has already worn a captain's armband in rainbow colors for his team’s opening group games against France and Portugal, prompting UEFA to investigate. He also wore it in the 7-1 warm-up win over Latvia before the tournament.
“UEFA looked into the armband worn by the player in question and, considering that it was promoting a good cause, i.e. diversity, the team will not face disciplinary proceedings,” the governing body of European soccer said in a statement.
The local council said Munich “is committed to diversity, tolerance and equality in sport and in society as a whole.”
But not everyone agrees.
Uwe Junge, a politician with the far right AfD party, was chastised by party leader Alice Weidel for "going too far” with a since-deleted post on Twitter in which he used a homophobic slur to describe Neuer's rainbow armband.
The Munich stadium has been lit in rainbow colors on several occasions since the first time on the night of July 9, 2016, to celebrate Christopher Street Day.