Busch passes Cindric in OT to win Xfinity race at Charlotte

Daniel Hemric edged Cindric for second. Cindric finished third followed by Ross Chastain and Justin Allgaier.

Busch appeared in control for most of the race winning the first two stages, but was assessed a speeding penalty on pit row with 38 laps to go, dropping him to 10th place.

But Busch was far from done.

He battled back through the field with the help of a series of strong restarts on the six cautions over the final 45 laps.

Busch recaptured the lead with 10 laps to go, but nearly gave it all away in overtime.

"I was surprised (Cindric) got as good of a launch as he did," Busch said. "On that restart he passed me and I was like, 'Oh man I don't know if I can get back to him," Busch said.But Cindric got a little loose between turns one and two and Busch was able to make a pass.

Busch drove a No. 54 Toyota sponsored by the Appalachian State University class of 2020.

"Hopefully this will lift your spirits, we won one for you," Busch said to the App State students who didn't get to have a traditional graduation ceremony due to the coronavirus.