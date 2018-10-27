Kyle Busch’s road to the championship round was made a little bit easier when he won the pole at Martinsville Speedway.
Busch turned a lap at 96.254 mph around the Virginia paperclip to earn the top starting spot in Sunday’s race, the first of the third round of NASCAR’s playoffs. Eight drivers remain eligible for the title, but only four will advance to the season finale shootout.
A win in any of the three races in this round of the playoffs earns a driver an automatic berth.
Busch won Martinsville last year to earn a spot at Homestead-Miami Speedway, and he’s been so good all year as a member of NASCAR’s so-called “Big 3” that advancing to the finale is almost a given. He said Saturday after qualifying that the pressure has been amped considerably.
“Anytime you’re under pressure or under the amount of stress as what this round is to get yourself into the final four for Homestead, anytime you can kind of take a step back and have a clear head is a good time,” Busch said. “The pressure that sets in over these next two weeks if you’re behind the cutoff line ... that can certainly wear on your during the week. You try to have other things to do to kind of take your mind off of it a little bit. This is what we live, eat, breath, sleep, everything. It’s always on our mind.”
The official lineup is not set until after Sunday morning’s inspection, and drivers whose cars fail inspection will start from the rear. Pit selection will occur after cars are inspected, and Busch is eager to claim the first stall on pit road to ease his exits during the race.
“Obviously starting position is important, but the opportunity is really to have that pit box,” Busch said. “That number one pit box will hopefully do us good and we can have a good day, run up front much of the day and finish there.”
Clint Bowyer qualified second in a Ford from Stewart-Haas Racing, which has all four of its drivers in the field of eight. SHR teammate Aric Almirola qualified fifth, Kurt Busch was seventh and Kevin Harvick 13th.
Chase Elliott was the lowest-qualifying playoff driver at 21st.
NASCAR TRUCKS: Johnny Sauter will again race for the Truck Series championship, getting an automatic berth into the finals by winning Saturday at Martinsville Speedway in Martinsville, Va.
Sauter won for the fourth time in a truck at Martinsville. This win, in the opening race of the series’ round of six, was good for one of the four slots in the Nov. 16 season finale. It gave the Sauter the most victories in the series at the Virginia track.
Brett Moffitt, a playoff driver, finished second and was followed by non-title contenders Myatt Snider, Ben Rhodes and Kyle Benjamin.
FORMULA ONE: Daniel Ricciardo’s smile beamed its brightest in months, while his Red Bull teammate Max Verstappen steamed.
Lewis Hamilton, meanwhile, looked completely comfortable knowing he’s in a perfect spot to win his fifth career Formula One championship.
Ricciardo snatched the pole position from Verstappen at the end of a sizzling round of qualifying at the Mexican Grand Prix on Saturday at Mexico City, setting up a Red Bull fight from the front row as both drivers duel for the team’s third win of the season.
“I knew the pace was in the car,” Ricciardo said. “I’ve got to relax a little ... I need to save a little serenity for tomorrow.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.