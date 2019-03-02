Kyle Busch moved into position for a three-race weekend sweep in his hometown, holding on in double overtime to win the NASCAR Xfinity Series race on Saturday.
Busch outpaced John Hunter Nemechek on the final lap, adding his record 93rd career Xfinity series win to his victory in the Truck Series race on Friday.
"I thought this would be the toughest of the three," Busch said. "We had a fast race car, but we could never get the balance, even in the race right there."
Busch still pulled off yet another victory in the second-tier series, and he'll have the chance for a third straight win Sunday. Busch is the only driver ever to win Trucks, Xfinity and Cup series races in the same weekend, doing it at Bristol in 2010 and 2017.
Busch had to bounce back from falling to 33rd place during an early unscheduled pit stop due to a loose wheel, but the veteran Cup Series driver rolled back into the lead and still led 98 laps.
"I thought, 'OK, there's an opportunity here, but there's a lot of things that have to go our way,'" Busch said. "Fortunately, that caution in the beginning of the second stage went our way and allowed us to put our first set of tires on with a fresh wheel. ... This Supra was fast out there today, and awfully fun to drive. We worked for that one, that's for sure."
He stayed in front during two overtime restarts, the second caused when Brandon Jones took heavy damage in a collision with Cole Custer.
"I knew to keep fighting and keep working," Busch said. "It was early enough where you could try to come back from one of those kinds of setbacks. I wasn't sure how we were going to do it, being short a set of tires. We got a lucky break with that caution in the second stage that got us back on cycle."
With 51 career Cup series victories and 53 Truck wins, Busch is just three wins behind Richard Petty's record 200 NASCAR victories.
• Ty Dillon and his fellow NASCAR Cup Series drivers are eager to see what the whole package can do.
The world gets its first real look at a new vision of NASCAR racing Sunday at Las Vegas Motor Speedway when its new rules package is fully implemented for the first time. The cars will have both tapered spacers and aero ducts, reducing horsepower, increasing downforce and creating conditions favorable to more passing and tighter racing.
The teams have spent months preparing for the change, and they got an intriguing, partial taste of the new rules last week in Atlanta. But nobody is really certain what will happen when all 40 cars and their taller rear spoilers hit the 1 1/2-mile track in Sin City for NASCAR's third race of the season.
"You watch the Atlanta race, the restarts and everything, the racing was great," Dillon said. "I think you're going to double that here at Vegas with the drag ducts. I think it's going to be an even better race, and what's good for the fans is good for me. ... I think the best moments of my career have come from aggressiveness on restarts, and I'm pretty comfortable at putting myself in those spots and really going for it. I think you're going to see a lot of going for it this year on restarts. I think it will all start here."
NASCAR made the changes in an attempt to spark interest and excitement in a sport dealing with declining ratings and revenues in a crowded sports marketplace. In a perfect world, the changes will lead to increased drafting, a bit of door-banging and more exciting finishes in a sport that already has much more parity and late-race excitement than the likes of Formula One.
Mixed martial arts
Ben Askren survived an opening-minute beating and rallied to choke out Robbie Lawler midway through the first round at UFC 235 on Saturday night at Las Vegas.
The 34-year-old Askren's UFC debut almost ended swiftly when Lawler picked him up, dropped him on his head and battered him with punches that left Askren badly bloodied. Askren survived and eventually gained position on Lawler with a bulldog choke.
Lawler, the former welterweight champion, was furious when referee Herb Dean stopped the bout, insisting he was fine in the choke.
The outspoken Askren joined the UFC late last year after a decade fighting in other promotions.
The pay-per-view card also includes welterweight champion Tyron Woodley's defense against Kamaru Usman and light heavyweight champ Jon Jones against Anthony Smith.
