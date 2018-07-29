Kyle Busch and his Joe Gibbs Racing team were in sync everywhere on the track but victory lane. When it was time to snap photos of the winners, some members flashed one finger, others held up six.
Yes, that’s one for the win at Pocono Raceway and six for the total this season.
Busch then heard his name shouted from the top of the Richard Petty 200 Victory Circle. He craned his neck toward the section where the words were flanked by two images of Petty in his feathered Stetson hat and dark glasses.
Busch still has a long chase toward Petty on the Cup wins list but it hasn’t kept the 33-year-old star from thinking about how far he can get.
“The top! Pretty simple,” Busch said.
Busch had no one to bump him out of the lead this week and stormed from the bottom half of the field Sunday at Pocono Raceway at Long Pond, Pa., on the way to his sixth NASCAR Cup victory of the season.
The milestones kept piling up for Busch in a race where he matched Kevin Harvick for most wins this season.
Busch tied three-time champ Tony Stewart for 13th on the career wins list with 49.
INDYCAR: Alexander Rossi took a gamble Sunday at Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course at Lexington, Ohio that paid off with his second IndyCar victory of the season and fourth overall.
Starting from the pole and using a two-stop strategy while the rest of the field pitted three times, the 2016 Indianapolis 500 winner finished 12.8 seconds ahead of rookie Robert Wickens in the caution-free race on the 13-turn, 2.258-mile permanent road course. The race covered 90 laps and 202.3 miles.
“It was a little concerning at times,” Rossi said. “Guys committed to doing it, but they bailed. (The strategy) worked.
“We didn’t know how it would work. Without a warm-up we were not capable of knowing the fuel mileage you’re getting.”
Will Power was third, 14.7 seconds back. Josef Newgarden was fourth, and points leader Scott Dixon fifth.
FORMULA ONE: Lewis Hamilton heads into Formula One’s summer break with a comfortable 24-point lead over rival Sebastian Vettel after cruising to victory from pole position at the Hungarian Grand Prix at Budapest, Hungary
Hamilton was untroubled as he secured a second straight win, his fifth of the season and 67th overall. Vettel was second.
