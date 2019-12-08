Bursting and then skidding

UW caught a break when Ohio State’s punt bounced into the end zone, and they took advantage of it by making plays to extend the ensuing drive on third and fourth down.

Coan hit Cephus on a slant route to convert a third-and-9 near midfield, and Chryst kept his foot on the gas three plays later by going for it on fourth-and-4 at the Buckeyes’ 36-yard line. Danny Davis picked up 5 yards on a jet sweep handoff to keep the drive alive. Coan then used his legs again on third-and-9, slipping out of a sack and sprinting to gain the needed yardage.

Coan fooled the Ohio State defense by keeping the ball on an option play and scored from the 14, putting the Buckeyes behind by two scores for the first time this season at 14-0.

“We definitely played really good football in the first half,” junior center Tyler Biadasz said. “We battled all four quarters. It came down to some simple plays, but that’s how the game works. We made too many mistakes throughout our whole team.”

UW captured momentum with more aggressive play-calling late in the second quarter.