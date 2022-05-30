Burns seizes the moment

Sam Burns has a winning moment of his own at Colonial in Fort Worth, Texas.

Just more than two hours after finishing his round of 5-under 65 to get to 9 under, Burns came back out for a playoff and made a 38-foot birdie putt on the first extra hole Sunday to beat Scottie Scheffler, his best friend the No. 1 player in the world.

“I can assure you, he wanted to beat me more than anybody else and I wanted to beat him more than anybody else,” Burns said. “It’s going to be a fun story that we’ll get to have for the rest of our careers, and fortunately I got the better end of it this time. But hopefully we’re at the beginning of these situations.”

After Burns had a birdie chance stop just inches short at No. 18 to finish his round, there were still eight groups left on the course. Scheffler was in the last of those, and at one point during that time was among five players tied at 10 under on the back nine.

The gusty wind changed all that. And Scheffler needed three clutch putts for a 72 just to get into the playoff between the 25-year-old standouts.

“I can assure you I did not envy them while they were out there playing,” Burns said. “Didn’t feel like it was blowing any less than we were out there, it was just one of those things when you finally finish, you’re just ready to be done.”

The seven-stroke comeback matched Nick Price in 1994 for the biggest in a final round to win Colonial. And it came 11 years after Burns was there as a teenager when David Toms, also a former LSU Tiger, won after taking the lead for good with an 83-yard wedge shot for eagle at the par-5 11th.

Ten months ago, Steve Alker was about to turn 50 without any guarantees of getting on the PGA Tour Champions because his professional career left plenty to be desired.

Over three decades, he played more than 550 tournaments on six tours. Only three of those seasons were on the PGA Tour. Two other seasons were in Europe.

Now the New Zealander is the hottest player on the senior circuit.

His latest and greatest feat came Sunday at Harbor Shores by Lake Michigan in Benton Harbor, Mich., when Alker overcame a four-shot deficit by making nine birdies in a closing 8-under 63 to capture the Senior PGA Championship.

His three-shot victory over Stephen Ames was Alker’s fourth in his last 11 tournaments.

“It’s been a great ride out here and I’m enjoying myself,” said Alker, who earned $630,000 with his third victory of the year, pushing his season earnings to just over $1.8 million. “The first couple of weeks were OK. I wouldn’t say I’m comfortable yet, but just comfortable playing with the guys out here.”

Alker finished at 16-under 268.

Eun-Hee Ji won the Bank of Hope LPGA Match-Play on Sunday for a spot next week in the U.S. Women’s Open, beating Ayaka Furue 3 and 2 in cooler conditions at Shadow Creek in Las Vegas.

Ji, the 2009 U.S. Women’s Open winner at Saucon Valley, took the last spot at Pine Needles with her sixth LPGA Tour victory and first since 2019.

“I’m so excited to win the tournament,” Ji said. “Then going to next week, this is the way to be going into next week. I’m so exciting.”

At 36, Ji is the oldest South Korean winner in LPGA Tour history. Ranked 83rd in the world, she was seeded 36th in the 64-player field.

“I don’t feel old,” Ji said.

Tennis

Iga Swiatek’s 20-set winning streak ended. Doesn’t matter, because her run of consecutive match victories is now up to 32.

The No. 1-ranked Swiatek shook off an uncharacteristically problematic stretch and came back to beat 19-year-old Zheng Qinwen of China 6-7 (5), 6-0, 6-2 Monday in the fourth round at Roland Garros.

Swiatek, the 2020 French Open champion, took leads of 3-0 and 5-2 in the first set but couldn’t close it out, wasting five set points in all. In the tiebreaker, Swiatek claimed five consecutive points to lead 5-2 — and the 74th-ranked Zheng responded by reeling off the next five points.

That was the first set ceded by Swiatek since April 23.

Zheng’s movement was not as good at the start of the second set and she took a medical timeout to have her upper right leg taped while down 3-0. Swiatek grabbed eight straight games to own the second set and take a 2-0 lead in the third and would not let the lead slip away.

When it ended, she screamed “Come on!” and shook her right fist.

Swiatek has not lost a match since February, earning five consecutive titles. No woman has produced more wins in a row since Serena Williams had a 34-match streak end in 2013.

Swiatek’s quarterfinal opponent will be 11th-seeded Jessica Pegula of the United States.

