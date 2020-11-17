Burlington School Board advances proposal to implement anti-racism policy

BURLINGTON — The Burlington Area School Board is moving forward with an anti-racism policy that has been at the center of discussions of the normally quiet city for months and last week created an uproar as demonstrators shut down a board meeting before it could deal with the proposed policy.
At a special meeting held online Monday morning, board members voted unanimously to give tentative approval to a policy that aims to crystalize the district’s prohibition for “all forms of racism and harassment” of students and staff. Monday’s move means board approval at the next meeting, which will also might be virtual, would constitute formal adoption of the policy.
The debate over adopting an anti-racism policy, along with an anti-racism curriculum, follows allegations of racism in Burlington schools, including incidents of students and others being targeted with racial slurs. Critics have accused school administrators of failing to take action against the reported racism.
“Goal No. 1 is not necessarily just to establish an anti-racism policy and/or curriculum, because it makes no sense to make the policy if the district isn’t going to take it serious. Putting the policies in place would be a step in the right direction, but doing that alone without following through … would defeat the purpose of even having a policy,” Darnisha Garbade, president of the Burlington Coalition for Dismantling Racism, said in an interview Monday. “With the district refusing to adopt an anti-racism policy and only putting a sentence or two into an existing policy, that also defeats the purpose. I don’t know what the issue is with being an anti-racist institution. Why wouldn’t the district want to proclaim that they are anti-racist? I really don’t understand.”
Others in the community, however, have opposed implementing the new policy or associated anti-racism curriculum. Much of that opposition is rooted in distrust of and/or distaste for Black Lives Matter — both as a movement and as an organization.
During a Nov. 9 School Board meeting at Karcher Middle School, a crowd that included people on both sides of the issue became so loud and disruptive that board members adjourned without taking action, and police arrived to escort demonstrators from the building.
At Monday’s special meeting, board members had little to say on the subject, although a couple of them applauded the work of administrators in putting the policy together.
“I was very, very pleased with the policy, the way it is,” Board Member Diane Wood said.
Proposed policy update
With the proposed additions, the school district’s student anti-harassment policy would receive a new headline — “Student Anti-Harassment/Anti-Racism” — and would be extended to reach 10 pages.
The proposed new purpose of the policy would read: “The Burlington Area School District and Board reject all forms of racism and harassment of a student, staff member, or school visitor as being destructive to the district’s mission, vision, values, and goals. The District pledges and is committed to providing a physically and psychologically safe, secure and respectful environment, free from discrimination and harassment on the basis of race, color and national origin for all students and staff. This includes but is not limited to: in school buildings, on school grounds, in school buses and at school-sponsored activities and events.”
The policy would also include three new definitions.
Anti-racism:
- “The practice of identifying, challenging, and changing the values, structures, and behaviors that perpetuate systemic racism.”
Individual Racism:
- “Pre-judgment, bias, or discrimination by an individual based on race. Individual racism includes both privately held beliefs, conscious and unconscious, and external behaviors and actions towards others.”
Structural (or systemic) Racism:
- “Encompasses the history and current reality of institutional racism across all institutions and society. It refers to the history, culture, ideology, and interactions of institutions and policies that perpetuate a system of inequity that is detrimental to communities of color.”
The policy as it currently exists already spells out various forms of racism and harassment, including sexual harassment, discrimination related to racism and other forms of harassment unrelated to race. In all cases, the policy states, the school district will work to eliminate prohibited conduct, including by expelling offenders and also by promoting “preventative educational measures” to be detailed later.
Board approval to advance the measure to a final hearing was unanimous, although Board Member Susan Kessler had a scheduling conflict and did not attend the meeting.
“I think this is a good policy,” Board Member Peter Turke said. “I’m excited to get it in place.”
The board’s next scheduled meeting is Dec. 14, although no agenda has been posted yet for that meeting.
‘I don’t feel safe’
As the crowd of about 60 demonstrators dispersed after the meeting Nov. 9, there remained a fear they might be approached, attacked or arrested should they end up isolated on the mostly empty streets of Burlington.
A pickup truck had been driving back and forth along Robert Street in front of the school for several minutes, revving its engine. Some of the demonstrators said the truck’s presence felt like an intimidation tactic.
Over the ensuing days, Burlington residents say the fear of violence has remained.
Garbade has left the home she owns in Burlington and has effectively gone into hiding with her family. She declined to say where she is currently living, since she fears her family will be targeted by racists in and around Burlington.
“We definitely are going to make safety a priority,” Garbade said of her family’s recent move. But, she said, “we will not back down from speaking out against racism.”
Asked during a phone call Monday why Garbade felt the need to leave Burlington, at least for the time being, she said “it’s the whole climate (in Burlington). My children aren’t safe there. I don’t feel safe there … racism is still hurting us.”
Garbade’s children no longer attend Burlington schools because, she said, they were targets of endless bullying and racist comments.
Anonymous callers repeat hate
There have now been three reported incidents of “random, unknown, and anonymous individuals” managing to “hack” into virtual classrooms hosted by Burlington Area School District schools. Each time, the person who called into the online Google Classroom reportedly made vulgar and hate-filled comments.
Video of one of the calls — which BASD says occurred on Nov. 12 — has been shared on social media. In it, a male voice can be heard repeatedly saying the N-word, a homophobic slur, other curses, sexually explicit language and uttering racist stereotypes about Black men.
BASD had been using a hybrid model of virtual and in-person classes since the beginning of the 2020-21 school year. But all classes in the district have been held virtually since Nov. 11.
A message from BASD to parents, shared with The Journal Times, issued on Nov. 12 says: “Today we experienced our second and third unwelcome Google Classroom interruptions. These two classes have been contacted and communicated with separately. As a result, BASD must take immediate action to protect all of our students and staff. We understand that this move may cause some level of inconvenience.
“Later this evening, we will be turning off the ‘call in’ feature on Google so that we are no longer at risk of having random, unknown, and anonymous individuals calling in to a class to say or do something inappropriate.”
