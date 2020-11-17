Burlington School Board advances proposal to implement anti-racism policy

BURLINGTON — The Burlington Area School Board is moving forward with an anti-racism policy that has been at the center of discussions of the normally quiet city for months and last week created an uproar as demonstrators shut down a board meeting before it could deal with the proposed policy.

At a special meeting held online Monday morning, board members voted unanimously to give tentative approval to a policy that aims to crystalize the district’s prohibition for “all forms of racism and harassment” of students and staff. Monday’s move means board approval at the next meeting, which will also might be virtual, would constitute formal adoption of the policy.

“Goal No. 1 is not necessarily just to establish an anti-racism policy and/or curriculum, because it makes no sense to make the policy if the district isn’t going to take it serious. Putting the policies in place would be a step in the right direction, but doing that alone without following through … would defeat the purpose of even having a policy,” Darnisha Garbade, president of the Burlington Coalition for Dismantling Racism, said in an interview Monday. “With the district refusing to adopt an anti-racism policy and only putting a sentence or two into an existing policy, that also defeats the purpose. I don’t know what the issue is with being an anti-racist institution. Why wouldn’t the district want to proclaim that they are anti-racist? I really don’t understand.”