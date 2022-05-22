Burlington Jamboree to return for a second year in place of ChocolateFest

BURLINGTON — Pig races and circus stunts will greet patrons this year at the Burlington Jamboree, as the still-retooling festival aims for an expanded sophomore effort.

Coming back this year for another four-day run that kicks off Friday, May 27, organizers already have booked a full slate of daily musical entertainment, including a Beatles tribute band called The Britins.

Other scheduled musical performers include the Hankerins, Lunch Money Bullies, the Doo Wap Daddies, 33RPM, Jessie Marie and the Rippers, and NEW Piano Guys.

New entertainment attractions will include a vendor presenting races with live pigs, ducks and goats.

Pleasure Valley Farm of Sheboygan County has entertained crowds at the Wisconsin State Fair and other venues with its pig and duck races, which also involve audience participation.

Just like last year, admission to the Burlington Jamboree will be free, so patrons can have more money to spend on food, beverages, rides or games.

The festival will open at 4 p.m. Friday — one hour earlier than last year — and will resume at noon Saturday, Sunday and Monday.

A crowd-pleaser planning to return this year is Emma’s Cookie Kitchen, a food vendor who delights Burlington crowds with cookie dough on a stick and other sweets.

Also returning to the 15-acre festival grounds at 681 Maryland Ave. will be carnival rides presented by North American Midway Entertainment LLC, as well as a Burlington Lions Club beer tent, and a Sunday morning church service.

Among other new attractions, organizers are planning to offer knocker ball, bumper boats and a circus stunt performance called Rock-N-Circus, which combines thrilling acts with classic rock music. Shane Hansen, creator of Rock-N-Circus, said he will treat Jamboree patrons to trampoline stunts, juggling, magic tricks and a 65-foot high dive, all accompanied by high-energy rock music. Each show lasts about 25 minutes, and Hansen expects to do three shows a day at Jamboree.

