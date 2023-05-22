BURLINGTON — The annual Burlington Jamboree will be held Friday through Sunday, May 26-29, on the festival grounds at 681 Maryland Ave. The theme is “A Taste of Fun.”

The festival will feature live bands each day on the Lions Club main stage tent and a variety of additional family entertainment including pig, goat and duck races; Shane Hansen’s Rock N Circus; Nick’s Kids Show; The Spoon Man; Magical Bubbles; Knockerball; Bumper Boats; BASD/FFA Petting Zoo; and a traveling carnival.

Along with the carnival vendors that provide corn dogs, elephant ears, popcorn and snow cones, the Jamboree contracts with their own food vendors. They will include Jacob’s Smokehouse, Hawgz Dogs, Wisconsin Fried Cheese Curds, Haack’s Concessions, Emma’s Cookie Kitchen, Jammin’ Concessions, Italian Bistro, Uyghur Gill and Wisconsin Hot Cheese.

Sunday morning features a church service from Faith Chapel, a bike blessing, an omelet and pancake breakfast and a 5k/10k Walk Run at Riverside Park.

The Veteran’s Memorial Day Parade steps off at 9 a.m. Monday, May 29. The route is from Kane Street to Milwaukee Avenue, to Echo Park, with a memorial ceremony at 11 a.m.