BURLINGTON — Garden enthusiasts are invited to view five gardens during the Burlington Garden Club’s 2023 Garden Tour and raffle from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday, July 16.

The public will be able to visit unique gardens in Burlington and the surrounding area. They can take a country drive to walk (or ride) down pathways that meander through acres of woodland plantings and visit a property that is a riot of color with a secluded backyard garden and koi pond. Closer to Burlington they will see manicured garden beds in a yard featuring a fire pit and tree swing, then walk around a small city garden that abounds in color and texture and includes an herb tower. They can view a showcase garden that features a large prairie planting and hundreds of trees, shrubs, perennials and bulbs with a huge water feature, gazebo and garden art. Participating garden locations are:

30808 Royal Hill Road

300 S. Teut Road

549 Lewis St.

1553 Spring Valley Road

4505 Neumann Lane

Raffle items will be displayed at each garden and include garden art, baskets and gift cards. Proceeds from the event will allow the Garden Club to present grants to local service organizations and scholarships to students studying in horticulture related fields at either the technical college or university level.

Tickets cost $10 and can be purchased in advance from garden club members, by calling Mary Cichocki at 262-757-5727, and at the Burlington Garden Center and Gia Bella Flowers and Gifts in Burlington, Milaeger’s in Sturtevant, Breezy Hill Nursery in Salem and Bella Botanica in Lyons.

Tour tickets can also be purchased at the participating gardens on the day of the tour.