Burlington football roster for Aug. 16
2019 Burlington football roster
No. Name Position Height Weight Grade
1 Eddie Casper DB-WR 5-7 130 11
2 *Skyler Danielson LB 5-11 180 12
3 *Christian Brenner LB 6-2 190 12
4 *Jack Shenkenberg LB 5-10 180 12
5 *Austin Wiemer DB-WR 5-9 150 12
6 Kaden Blohm DB-WR 5-11 170 12
7 *Ryan Koeppen DB-WR 5-11 150 12
8 *Dalton Damon QB 5-11 180 12
9 *Dawson Weis LB-OL 6-3 200 12
10 Sam Neal DB-WR 5-11 167 11
11 *Chad Vanswol; DB-WR 5-8 135 11
12 *Zach Wallace DB-RB 5-11 180 11
13 Jesus Ocampo DB-WR 6-0 165 11
14 *Cora Anderson K 5-8 145 12
15 *Ethan Safar WR 6-2 175 11
16 *Peyton O’Laughlin QB 6-0 180 11
17 Jake Neu DB-WR 5-8 150 12
18 *Kaydin Wilburn DB-WR 5-9’155 12
20 Nathaniel Cortez LB-WR 5-4 160 11
21 *Fred Gauger DB-WR 5-11 170 11
22 Kyle Hackbarth DB-WR 5-11 160 11
23 *Moy Medina DB-RB 5-6 165 12
24 *Jake Klug DB-WR 5-10 150 12
25 *Luis Guevara LB 5-10 190 12
26 *Jacob Cortez 5-4 160 11
27 *Miguel Flores DB-WR 5-10 150 11
28 Aaron Wasik DB-WR 5-8 124 11
30 *Simon Rigert DB 6-0 170 11
32 Andrea Cutugno DB-WR 5-8 160 12
33 Henri Donant DB-WR 5-8 160 12
34 *Isaac Reda DL 6-0 190 12
51 *Yarzar Kyaw DL-OL 5-10 220 11
52 Brendan Welka DL-OL 6-0 190 12
53 *Evan Lonergan DL-OL 6-0 195 11
54 *Luke Walesa DL-OL 5-9 215 12
55 *Charlie Terry DL-OL 6-1 252 12
56 *Dalton Baumeister DL-OL 6-0 225 12
57 *Hunter Winkelman DL-OL 5-4 215 11
60 *John Kubiak DL-OL 5-10 195 12
61 Max Meier DL-OL 5-10 170 11
62 Logan Bjurstrom DL-OL 6-0 180 12
70 *Caleb Micke DL-OL 6-0 225 12
80 Logan Swantz DL 6-5 200 12
82 *Cody Benzow DL 6-4 205 11
84 *Dylan Runkel TE-DL 6-7 230 12
87 Zach Allen DB-WR 6-3 180 11
89 *Otto Traxinger DL-TE 6-0 195 11
* — denotes returning letterwinners
