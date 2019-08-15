Burlington football roster for Aug. 16

2019 Burlington football roster

No. Name Position Height Weight Grade

1 Eddie Casper DB-WR 5-7 130 11

2 *Skyler Danielson LB 5-11 180 12

3 *Christian Brenner LB 6-2 190 12

4 *Jack Shenkenberg LB 5-10 180 12

5 *Austin Wiemer DB-WR 5-9 150 12

6 Kaden Blohm DB-WR 5-11 170 12

7 *Ryan Koeppen DB-WR 5-11 150 12

8 *Dalton Damon QB 5-11 180 12

9 *Dawson Weis LB-OL 6-3 200 12

10 Sam Neal DB-WR 5-11 167 11

11 *Chad Vanswol; DB-WR 5-8 135 11

12 *Zach Wallace DB-RB 5-11 180 11

13 Jesus Ocampo DB-WR 6-0 165 11

14 *Cora Anderson K 5-8 145 12

15 *Ethan Safar WR 6-2 175 11

16 *Peyton O’Laughlin QB 6-0 180 11

17 Jake Neu DB-WR 5-8 150 12

18 *Kaydin Wilburn DB-WR 5-9’155 12

20 Nathaniel Cortez LB-WR 5-4 160 11

21 *Fred Gauger DB-WR 5-11 170 11

22 Kyle Hackbarth DB-WR 5-11 160 11

23 *Moy Medina DB-RB 5-6 165 12

24 *Jake Klug DB-WR 5-10 150 12

25 *Luis Guevara LB 5-10 190 12

26 *Jacob Cortez 5-4 160 11

27 *Miguel Flores DB-WR 5-10 150 11

28 Aaron Wasik DB-WR 5-8 124 11

30 *Simon Rigert DB 6-0 170 11

32 Andrea Cutugno DB-WR 5-8 160 12

33 Henri Donant DB-WR 5-8 160 12

34 *Isaac Reda DL 6-0 190 12

51 *Yarzar Kyaw DL-OL 5-10 220 11

52 Brendan Welka DL-OL 6-0 190 12

53 *Evan Lonergan DL-OL 6-0 195 11

54 *Luke Walesa DL-OL 5-9 215 12

55 *Charlie Terry DL-OL 6-1 252 12

56 *Dalton Baumeister DL-OL 6-0 225 12

57 *Hunter Winkelman DL-OL 5-4 215 11

60 *John Kubiak DL-OL 5-10 195 12

61 Max Meier DL-OL 5-10 170 11

62 Logan Bjurstrom DL-OL 6-0 180 12

70 *Caleb Micke DL-OL 6-0 225 12

80 Logan Swantz DL 6-5 200 12

82 *Cody Benzow DL 6-4 205 11

84 *Dylan Runkel TE-DL 6-7 230 12

87 Zach Allen DB-WR 6-3 180 11

89 *Otto Traxinger DL-TE 6-0 195 11

* — denotes returning letterwinners

