Burlington Community Aquatic Center

Swimmer ascends climbing wall at Burlington aquatic center

A swimmer ascends the poolside climbing wall at the Burlington Community Aquatic Center. 

 Journal Times File Photo

BURLINGTON — The Burlington Community Aquatic Center is setting course for fun in the sun this year.

Located at 394 Amanda St. in city-owned Devor Park, the aquatic center opened in 2018 after city taxpayers agreed to borrow $5.4 million for the project. The city replaced a small swimming pool with a water park that includes two pools, three slides, a climbing wall, a current pool and other amenities.

The facility, operated by the nonprofit Burlington Community Pool Inc., employs about 80 people during the summer, many of them area high school students. Its capacity is about 750 people in the water, plus many more on patio furniture and decks surrounding the pools. The aquatic center also is available for private parties, and frequently hosts special events like outdoor movie nights.

For more information, go to https://burlingtoncommunitypool.org/aquatic-center.

About the pool

ABOUT: Burlington Community Aquatic Center, 394 Amanda St., Burlington, is operated by the nonprofit Burlington Community Pool Inc. It  has the capacity of about 750 people in the water, plus many more on patio furniture and decks surrounding the pools.

HOURS: 10 a.m.-8 p.m. weekdays, 11 a.m.-7 p.m. weekends.

ADMISSION: Admission rates are $5 to $8 for daily resident passes, $7 to $10 for nonresidents. Seasonal memberships also are available.

WEBSITE: burlingtoncommunitypool.org

What about Racine's aquatic center?

Last month, SC Johnson and the Racine Family YMCA announced that the SC Johnson Community Aquatic Center at Pritchard Park would reopen in 2021 after being closed in 2020. However, an opening date has not yet been announced.

