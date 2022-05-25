BURLINGTON — The Burlington Community Aquatic Center is setting course for fun in the sun this year.
Located at 394 Amanda St. in city-owned Devor Park, the aquatic center opened in 2018 after city taxpayers agreed to borrow $5.4 million for the project. The city replaced a small swimming pool with a water park that includes two pools, three slides, a climbing wall, a current pool and other amenities.
The facility, operated by the nonprofit Burlington Community Pool Inc., employs about 80 people during the summer, many of them area high school students. Its capacity is about 750 people in the water, plus many more on patio furniture and decks surrounding the pools. The aquatic center also is available for private parties, and frequently hosts special events like outdoor movie nights.
Hours are 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. weekdays and 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. weekends. Admission rates start at $5 to $8 for daily resident passes, $7 to $10 for nonresidents. Seasonal memberships also are available. For more information, go to https://burlingtoncommunitypool.org/aquatic-center.
About the pool
ABOUT: Burlington Community Aquatic Center, 394 Amanda St., Burlington, is operated by the nonprofit Burlington Community Pool Inc. It has the capacity of about 750 people in the water, plus many more on patio furniture and decks surrounding the pools.
ADMISSION: Admission rates are $5 to $8 for daily resident passes, $7 to $10 for nonresidents. Seasonal memberships also are available.
WEBSITE: burlingtoncommunitypool.org
