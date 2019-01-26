RACINE COUNTY

St. Catherine's 60, Greendale Martin Luther 59

Burlington 67, Fort Atkinson 47

Catholic Central 63, Saint Thomas More 39

OTHER STATE SCORES

Albany 56, Madison Abundant Life 36

Bayfield 70, Winter 48

Benton 61, Cambridge 56

Brookfield East 91, Apple Valley, Minn. 59

Eau Claire North 63, River Falls 61, OT

Fennimore 77, Iowa-Grant 64

Gale-Ettrick-Trempealeau 62, Arcadia 33

Galena, Ill. 66, Potosi 63

Lake City, Minn. 73, Clear Lake 54

Lake Mills 82, Columbus 81, OT

Lakeside Lutheran 64, Lodi 45

Luther 75, Westby 69

Madison East 62, Beloit Memorial 33

Madison La Follette 73, Janesville Parker 32

Menomonee Falls 79, Hartford Union 70

Minnehaha Academy, Minn. 76, Onalaska 60

Minnesota Valley Lutheran, Minn. 58, Thorp 45

Pacelli 75, Assumption 56

Prairie du Chien 66, Barneveld 57

Reedsburg Area 71, Wisconsin Dells 37

Rio 72, Palmyra-Eagle 45

St. Croix Lutheran, Minn. 82, Whitefish Bay 74

St. John's NW Military Academy 78, Pius XI Catholic 61

Verona Area 65, Madison West 60

Viroqua 59, Black River Falls 26

Waupun 94, Rochester Mayo, Minn. 68

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS 

Kenosha Indian Trail vs. Hope Christian, ppd.

St. Catherine's 60, Martin Luther 59 (OT)

MARTIN LUTHER (13-4)

Carrington 6 4-5 18, Evans 5 7-8 19, Jones 3 2-4 8, Immekus 3 0-1 9, Harrison 1 0-0 2, King 1 0-0 3. Totals 19 13-18 59.

ST. CATHERINE'S (14-3)

Sabala 0 0-0 0, Cafferty 5 4-5 14, Lambert 0 0-0 0, McGee 3 1-2 7, Barker 2 1-2 5, T. Hunter 4 6-8 15, Tomlin 2 0-0 4, May 0 0-0 0, Stephens 5 2-2 15. Totals 21 14-19 60.

Halftime—St. Catherine's 26, Martin Luther 21. 3-point goals—Carrington 2, Evans 2, Immekus 3, King. T. Hunter, Stephens 3. Total fouls—Martin Luther 16, St. Catherine's 16. Rebounds—St. Catherine's 45 (Cafferty 13).

Burlington 67, Fort Atkinson 47

BURLINGTON (9-7)

Runkel 6 3-4 15, Krause 4 2-2 12, Strommen 1 0-0 2, Turzenski 2 0-2 4, Berezowitz 4 1-1 12, Koeppen 1 0-0 3, Klug 21 0-0 6, O'Laughlin 1 0-0 2, Kornely 3 2-3 9, Swantz 1 0-0 2. Totals 19 8-12 67.

FORT ATKINSON (0-14)

Flodin 2 3-4 7, Wixom 2 2-4 7,  Vander Mause 2 0-0 5, Baker 3 2-3 10, Koenig 1 0-0 2, Fenner 2 2-4 7, Cosson 1 0-0 2, Haffelder 2 0-0 4, Klingbeil 1 1-2 3. Totals 16 10-20 47.

Halftime—Burlington 35, Fort Atkinson 19. 3-point goals—Krause 2, Koeppen, Klug 2, Kornely, Berezowitz, Wixom, Vander Mause, Baker 2, Fenner. Total fouls—Burlington 12, Fort Atkinson 14. Fouled out—Zahn. 

Catholic Central 63, Saint Thomas More 39

SAINT THOMAS MORE (6-9)

Causey 5 2-3 12, Reindl 1 2-2 5, Williams 3 1-2 7, Monaco 0 0-0 0, Glembin 6 1-2 15, Sranske 0 0-0 0, Koch 0 0-0 0, Zwicky 0 0-0 0. Totals 15 6-9 39.

CATHOLIC CENTRAL (8-7)

Henderson 0 0-0 0, Doerflinger 3 2-2 9, McCourt 1 0-0 3, Pum 6 4-4 21, Muellenbach 0 0-0 0, Nevin 1 0-0 2, Miles 1 0-0 3, Wright 5 0-0 15, Robson 3 4-6 10. Totals 20 10-12 63.

Halftime—Catholic Central 32, Thomas More 22. 3-point goals—Reindl, Glembin 2. Doerflinger, McCourt, Pum 5, Miles, Wright 5. Total fouls—Thomas More 11, Catholic Central 11. Rebounds—Thomas More 16 (Koch 5), Catholic Central 20 (Wright 5, Robson 5).

High school girls

RACINE COUNTY

Greendale Martin Luther 74, St. Catherine's 49

OTHER STATE SCORES

Arrowhead 51, Germantown 30

Bangor 51, Shullsburg 46

Belmont 52, Juda 28

Black River Falls 45, Viroqua 25

Crivitz 44, Wausaukee 33

Gale-Ettrick-Trempealeau 46, Arcadia 30

Green Bay N.E.W. Lutheran 55, Sheboygan Christian 44

Lincoln 52, Port Edwards 46

New London 71, Northland Pines 26

Potosi/Cassville 51, Fennimore 41

Prairie du Chien 76, Barneveld 21

Rio 57, Palmyra-Eagle 30

Stoughton 68, Milton 42

Sun Prairie 67, Edgewood 38

Superior 50, Northwestern 43

Suring 46, Saint Thomas Aquinas 40

University School of Milwaukee 47, Madison Abundant Life 42

Wauzeka-Steuben 89, Argyle 84

Westby 41, Luther 37

Winter 66, Bayfield 60

