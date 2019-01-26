RACINE COUNTY
St. Catherine's 60, Greendale Martin Luther 59
Burlington 67, Fort Atkinson 47
Catholic Central 63, Saint Thomas More 39
OTHER STATE SCORES
Albany 56, Madison Abundant Life 36
Bayfield 70, Winter 48
Benton 61, Cambridge 56
Brookfield East 91, Apple Valley, Minn. 59
Eau Claire North 63, River Falls 61, OT
Fennimore 77, Iowa-Grant 64
Gale-Ettrick-Trempealeau 62, Arcadia 33
Galena, Ill. 66, Potosi 63
Lake City, Minn. 73, Clear Lake 54
Lake Mills 82, Columbus 81, OT
Lakeside Lutheran 64, Lodi 45
Luther 75, Westby 69
Madison East 62, Beloit Memorial 33
Madison La Follette 73, Janesville Parker 32
Menomonee Falls 79, Hartford Union 70
Minnehaha Academy, Minn. 76, Onalaska 60
Minnesota Valley Lutheran, Minn. 58, Thorp 45
Pacelli 75, Assumption 56
Prairie du Chien 66, Barneveld 57
Reedsburg Area 71, Wisconsin Dells 37
Rio 72, Palmyra-Eagle 45
St. Croix Lutheran, Minn. 82, Whitefish Bay 74
St. John's NW Military Academy 78, Pius XI Catholic 61
Verona Area 65, Madison West 60
Viroqua 59, Black River Falls 26
Waupun 94, Rochester Mayo, Minn. 68
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS
Kenosha Indian Trail vs. Hope Christian, ppd.
St. Catherine's 60, Martin Luther 59 (OT)
MARTIN LUTHER (13-4)
Carrington 6 4-5 18, Evans 5 7-8 19, Jones 3 2-4 8, Immekus 3 0-1 9, Harrison 1 0-0 2, King 1 0-0 3. Totals 19 13-18 59.
ST. CATHERINE'S (14-3)
Sabala 0 0-0 0, Cafferty 5 4-5 14, Lambert 0 0-0 0, McGee 3 1-2 7, Barker 2 1-2 5, T. Hunter 4 6-8 15, Tomlin 2 0-0 4, May 0 0-0 0, Stephens 5 2-2 15. Totals 21 14-19 60.
Halftime—St. Catherine's 26, Martin Luther 21. 3-point goals—Carrington 2, Evans 2, Immekus 3, King. T. Hunter, Stephens 3. Total fouls—Martin Luther 16, St. Catherine's 16. Rebounds—St. Catherine's 45 (Cafferty 13).
Burlington 67, Fort Atkinson 47
BURLINGTON (9-7)
Runkel 6 3-4 15, Krause 4 2-2 12, Strommen 1 0-0 2, Turzenski 2 0-2 4, Berezowitz 4 1-1 12, Koeppen 1 0-0 3, Klug 21 0-0 6, O'Laughlin 1 0-0 2, Kornely 3 2-3 9, Swantz 1 0-0 2. Totals 19 8-12 67.
FORT ATKINSON (0-14)
Flodin 2 3-4 7, Wixom 2 2-4 7, Vander Mause 2 0-0 5, Baker 3 2-3 10, Koenig 1 0-0 2, Fenner 2 2-4 7, Cosson 1 0-0 2, Haffelder 2 0-0 4, Klingbeil 1 1-2 3. Totals 16 10-20 47.
Halftime—Burlington 35, Fort Atkinson 19. 3-point goals—Krause 2, Koeppen, Klug 2, Kornely, Berezowitz, Wixom, Vander Mause, Baker 2, Fenner. Total fouls—Burlington 12, Fort Atkinson 14. Fouled out—Zahn.
Catholic Central 63, Saint Thomas More 39
SAINT THOMAS MORE (6-9)
Causey 5 2-3 12, Reindl 1 2-2 5, Williams 3 1-2 7, Monaco 0 0-0 0, Glembin 6 1-2 15, Sranske 0 0-0 0, Koch 0 0-0 0, Zwicky 0 0-0 0. Totals 15 6-9 39.
CATHOLIC CENTRAL (8-7)
Henderson 0 0-0 0, Doerflinger 3 2-2 9, McCourt 1 0-0 3, Pum 6 4-4 21, Muellenbach 0 0-0 0, Nevin 1 0-0 2, Miles 1 0-0 3, Wright 5 0-0 15, Robson 3 4-6 10. Totals 20 10-12 63.
Halftime—Catholic Central 32, Thomas More 22. 3-point goals—Reindl, Glembin 2. Doerflinger, McCourt, Pum 5, Miles, Wright 5. Total fouls—Thomas More 11, Catholic Central 11. Rebounds—Thomas More 16 (Koch 5), Catholic Central 20 (Wright 5, Robson 5).
High school girls
RACINE COUNTY
Greendale Martin Luther 74, St. Catherine's 49
OTHER STATE SCORES
Arrowhead 51, Germantown 30
Bangor 51, Shullsburg 46
Belmont 52, Juda 28
Black River Falls 45, Viroqua 25
Crivitz 44, Wausaukee 33
Gale-Ettrick-Trempealeau 46, Arcadia 30
Green Bay N.E.W. Lutheran 55, Sheboygan Christian 44
Lincoln 52, Port Edwards 46
New London 71, Northland Pines 26
Potosi/Cassville 51, Fennimore 41
Prairie du Chien 76, Barneveld 21
Rio 57, Palmyra-Eagle 30
Stoughton 68, Milton 42
Sun Prairie 67, Edgewood 38
Superior 50, Northwestern 43
Suring 46, Saint Thomas Aquinas 40
University School of Milwaukee 47, Madison Abundant Life 42
Wauzeka-Steuben 89, Argyle 84
Westby 41, Luther 37
Winter 66, Bayfield 60
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.