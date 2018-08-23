County Scores
Burlington 35, Racine Horlick 21
Other State Scores
Baldwin-Woodville 31, Spooner 6
Bay Port 49, Sheboygan South 0
Brookfield Central 51, Oconomowoc 7
Coleman 48, Crivitz 19
De Pere 30, Green Bay Southwest 28
Edgar 43, Mondovi 3
Flambeau 43, Tri-County 12
Green Bay Preble 20, Manitowoc Lincoln 13
Kimberly 42, Wisconsin Rapids Lincoln 0
La Crosse Central 44, Eau Claire Memorial 12
La Crosse Logan 49, Eau Claire North 0
Menominee Indian 64, Gillett 12
Milwaukee South 30, Milwaukee Madison/University 0
New Berlin West 47, Pius XI Catholic 12
Newman Catholic 48, McDonell Central 20
Notre Dame 28, Ashwaubenon 17
Onalaska 42, Mosinee 14
Pulaski 42, Sheboygan North 0
Regis 42, Fall Creek 7
Viroqua 26, Royall 0
Wisconsin Heights 70, Port Edwards 34
Burlington 35
Horlick 21
Horlick;6;8;7;0;—;21
Burlington;14;0;7;14;—;35
First quarter
B — Webley 21 pass from Damon (C. Anderson kick)
B — Z. Anderson 1 run (C. Anderson kick)
H — McNeal 28 run (run failed)
Second quarter
H — McNeal 11 run (Clark run)
Third quarter
B — Webley 11 pass from Damon (C. Anderson kick)
H — Clark 3 run (Peralta kick)
Fourth quarter
B — Webley 4 pass from Damon (C. Anderson kick)
B — Zasada 14 pass from Damon (C. Anderson kick)
;Horlick;Burlington
First downs;15;22
Rushes-yards;43-275;37-151
Passing yards;0;225
Passes;0-1-0;18-24-1
Punts-avg.;2-30;1-53
Fumbles-lost;2-2;1-1
Penalties-yds;7-60;11-100
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING — H: Chapman 10-98, Clark 16-73, McNeal 10-68, Ramsey 6-30, Folsom 1-6. B: Wallace 17-78, Damon 14-64, Z. Anderson 6-9.
PASSING — H: Ramsey 0-1-1-0. B: Damon 18-24-0-225.
RECEIVING — B: Webley 7-151, Wallace 3-24, Zasada 3-20, Traxinger 1-12, Hartzell 2-9, Luciano 1-5, Z. Anderson 1-4.
