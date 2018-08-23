County Scores

Burlington 35, Racine Horlick 21

Other State Scores

Baldwin-Woodville 31, Spooner 6

Bay Port 49, Sheboygan South 0

Brookfield Central 51, Oconomowoc 7

Coleman 48, Crivitz 19

De Pere 30, Green Bay Southwest 28

Edgar 43, Mondovi 3

Flambeau 43, Tri-County 12

Green Bay Preble 20, Manitowoc Lincoln 13

Kimberly 42, Wisconsin Rapids Lincoln 0

La Crosse Central 44, Eau Claire Memorial 12

La Crosse Logan 49, Eau Claire North 0

Menominee Indian 64, Gillett 12

Milwaukee South 30, Milwaukee Madison/University 0

New Berlin West 47, Pius XI Catholic 12

Newman Catholic 48, McDonell Central 20

Notre Dame 28, Ashwaubenon 17

Onalaska 42, Mosinee 14

Pulaski 42, Sheboygan North 0

Regis 42, Fall Creek 7

Viroqua 26, Royall 0

Wisconsin Heights 70, Port Edwards 34

Burlington 35

Horlick 21

Horlick;6;8;7;0;;21

Burlington;14;0;7;14;;35

First quarter

B — Webley 21 pass from Damon (C. Anderson kick)

B — Z. Anderson 1 run (C. Anderson kick)

H — McNeal 28 run (run failed)

Second quarter

H — McNeal 11 run (Clark run)

Third quarter

B — Webley 11 pass from Damon (C. Anderson kick)

H — Clark 3 run (Peralta kick)

Fourth quarter

B — Webley 4 pass from Damon (C. Anderson kick)

B — Zasada 14 pass from Damon (C. Anderson kick)

;Horlick;Burlington

First downs;15;22

Rushes-yards;43-275;37-151

Passing yards;0;225

Passes;0-1-0;18-24-1

Punts-avg.;2-30;1-53

Fumbles-lost;2-2;1-1

Penalties-yds;7-60;11-100

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING — H: Chapman 10-98, Clark 16-73, McNeal 10-68, Ramsey 6-30, Folsom 1-6. B: Wallace 17-78, Damon 14-64, Z. Anderson 6-9.

PASSING — H: Ramsey 0-1-1-0. B: Damon 18-24-0-225.

RECEIVING — B: Webley 7-151, Wallace 3-24, Zasada 3-20, Traxinger 1-12, Hartzell 2-9, Luciano 1-5, Z. Anderson 1-4. 

