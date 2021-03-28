Burks, Barrett help Knicks stave off short-handed Bucks

MILWAUKEE — Alec Burks and RJ Barrett each scored 21 points to help the New York Knicks to a 102-96 victory Saturday night over the Milwaukee Bucks, who were without Giannis Antetokounmpo and three other injured starters.

The victory was costly for the Knicks, who lost starting center Mitchell Robinson to a broken right foot in the first quarter. He will be re-evaluated when the Knicks return to New York on Sunday.

"It's the NBA," Barrett said. "It was a little different situation, but we found a way to win and had to pull it out."

Burks' 3-pointer put the Knicks up 99-96 with 1:19 remaining. Milwaukee then missed its next two 3-point attempts, along with a turnover.

Burks hit a technical foul free throw with eight seconds left to make it 100-96.

"You go into a game, and you're planning for all possibilities, and you want to be ready," Knicks coach Tom Thibodeau said. "And then you have a number of guys that are out, then you have guys that are out as well, and then you have an injury during the game, and then you're facing a zone for the entire game. It comes down to your ability to rise above whatever challenges that you're facing and find a way to win."