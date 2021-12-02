Burkett named AP State Player of the Year

When you look at Myles Burkett’s body of work this past season, you have one of the best seasons ever for a Wisconsin high school quarterback.

The 6-foot-2, 200-pound senior from Franklin completed 206 of 289 passes (71.3%) for 3,427 yards, 36 touchdowns and four interceptions. For his play, Burkett, a University of Wisconsin recruit, was named The Associated Press state player of the year Thursday.

Burkett’s yardage total is tied for the eighth-best in state history, according to records kept by the Wisconsin Football Coaches Association. His touchdowns are the 19th-best for a season. There are no single-season records kept for completion percentage, but Burkett’s completion rate was higher than any of the signal callers who rank ahead of him on the single-season yardage list.

And the University of Wisconsin recruit is the only one of the bunch who can boast of winning a state championship during his prolific season.

“He’s very talented, but if we were to have a most improved player, he’d be one of the kids I’d mention, believe it or not just because he’s improved tremendously as a leader,” Franklin coach Louis Brown said.

“When he made the commitment to Wisconsin that told me a lot about him because a lot of kids might get that offer and then wait and see what else I get. The fact that he committed right away said a lot about the type of kid he is. He just kind of embraced this whole program.”

Burkett added another layer to his legacy with the AP player of the year award. The honor, which won voted on by a panel of prep sports writers from around the state, came on the heels of the Large School offensive player of the year award he received from the Wisconsin Football Coaches Association last month and, of course, an undefeated season capped by the school’s first state championship since 2006.

Burkett was a near-unanimous pick from a pool of nominees that also included Whitefish Bay lineman Joe Brunner, Sun Prairie defensive end Isaac Hamm, Durand running back Simon Bauer and Colby running back/linebacker Brent Jeske.

Though Burkett is proud of his accomplishment on the field, he gains more satisfaction from how the team helped unify the community.

“This pandemic has been a struggle for all of us, but for our team to be that source of light and create a buzz around our city, I think that all of us will be true legends,” Burkett wrote in a text message.

“We said at the beginning of the year, what legacy would we leave at our school and this state, and I watched this team come out every day and stamp our legacy into the history books.”

Coach of the year

A little more than five years after his Aquinas High School football team had to forfeit a game because it didn’t have enough healthy players, Tom Lee was celebrating a state championship at Camp Randall Stadium.

The ability to both build and navigate a path from one to the other made Lee the choice for The Associated Press as its state coach of the year.

Lee took the Blugolds from that forfeit to West Salem on Sept. 23, 2016 to a 28-26 win over Mayville in the WIAA Division 5 title game last month to complete the turnaround of a program that was in serious trouble.

Lee was picked over an extensive list of finalists that also included Franklin’s Louis Brown, Reedsville’s Aaron Fredrick, Pewaukee’s Justin Friske, Colby’s Jim Hagen, Rice Lake’s Dan Hill, Sun Prairie’s Brian Kaminski and Waunakee’s Pat Rice.

